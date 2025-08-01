 Skip to content
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19444524 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

KKCKC 0.5 Version has been updated.


Gamepad Electronics Appears

A new electronics has appeared, threatening the place of the Keyboard Key last one!





Mixed Switch

A new switch has been created to destroy electronics more effectively!




  • Destroy electronics with the Magnetic Switch, combining the convenience of the Red Switch and the threat of the Blue Switch!


New Keycaps

  • Added 20 new ability keycaps.
  • Active keycaps no longer take the slot of passive keycaps.


Balance

  • Adjusted hitbox detection.
  • Adjusted the tier and unlock conditions of keycaps.
  • Increased the abilities of actives.
  • Improved the functionality of status effects.
  • Adjusted the overall amount of currency obtained.


Effect Improvements

  • Improved selection effects.
  • Enhanced effects such as explosions and flames.
  • Improved destruction effects of each electronics.
  • Added sound effects in Event Rooms.
  • Improved background music transitions in Battle Rooms.
  • Added effects when selecting keycaps.
  • Added "Quick Restart" to the pause menu.
  • Improved settings related to screen shake.


Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue where progress did not continue after battle in some situations.
  • Fixed a bug where some ability keycaps were not functioning properly.


Else

  • Added 9 new themes.

