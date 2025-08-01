KKCKC 0.5 Version has been updated.
Gamepad Electronics Appears
A new electronics has appeared, threatening the place of the Keyboard Key last one!
Mixed Switch
A new switch has been created to destroy electronics more effectively!
- Destroy electronics with the Magnetic Switch, combining the convenience of the Red Switch and the threat of the Blue Switch!
New Keycaps
- Added 20 new ability keycaps.
- Active keycaps no longer take the slot of passive keycaps.
Balance
- Adjusted hitbox detection.
- Adjusted the tier and unlock conditions of keycaps.
- Increased the abilities of actives.
- Improved the functionality of status effects.
- Adjusted the overall amount of currency obtained.
Effect Improvements
- Improved selection effects.
- Enhanced effects such as explosions and flames.
- Improved destruction effects of each electronics.
- Added sound effects in Event Rooms.
- Improved background music transitions in Battle Rooms.
- Added effects when selecting keycaps.
- Added "Quick Restart" to the pause menu.
- Improved settings related to screen shake.
Bug Fix
- Fixed an issue where progress did not continue after battle in some situations.
- Fixed a bug where some ability keycaps were not functioning properly.
Else
- Added 9 new themes.
Changed files in this update