Hello everyone,

Patch 38 is moving from beta to the main version!

It includes everything that was in the beta version, plus additional tweaks, bug fixes, and various improvements.

By the way, if you’re reading this and haven’t left a review on our Steam page yet — now is a perfect time to do so. Your feedback gives us a huge motivation boost and speeds up our work by around 400% (or at least it feels that way)!

Also, come join us on Discord. We’re currently discussing plans for further expanding the economy, among other things.

So, what’s inside?

New Army Menu

We’ve redesigned the warrior recruitment menu, and more importantly — the squad creation menu, where you can now assign equipment to your warriors.

Thanks to the feedback and persistence of our Discord community, this version also features detailed tooltips for warriors, showing their age, injuries, and more. Special thanks to Cedric for helping make the game better for everyone.

Patrol Menu

You can now assign specific warrior levels and gear to patrol units.

New Buildings

Alongside the Plazas with the Altar, Gallows, and Den, this update also includes a reworked Hall.

New Encyclopedia

We’ve added a search feature and the ability to restart contextual tooltips (via the settings menu). The game will also suggest this automatically if you haven’t played in a while.

Full changelog

UI and QoL

- The player's army panel will now be hidden when the pause menu is opened, to prevent it from blocking the OK and Cancel buttons on some screen resolutions.

- Various fixes and improvements to the tutorial system.

- Death-related notifications will now arrive gradually over time instead of all at once.

- Added search by article title to the encyclopedia.

- It's now possible to set peasants as the preferred group in a workplace.

- Introduced a new interface for army recruitment and squad creation.

- In building production menus, the “Bonus” value is now subtracted from the “Produced” total.

- Accepting the prompt to repeat hints after a long break in the game will also re-enable articles and hints if they were disabled (including via settings).

Gameplay

- Upgrading or constructing residential or workplace buildings will trigger resettlement of residents closer to their jobs.

- Reworked altar, ceremony, and scaffold activities so characters now stand on the building’s area instead of underneath it.

- Removed the "Aggression -> Forcing to Neutrality" political action. An AI vassal will no longer worsen relations with the player if forced into neutrality.

- Lords stripped of their titles or exiled through punishment will now flee to a neighboring enemy king.

- AI squads will now split into smaller groups to avoid exceeding 20 units per squad.

- Surviving a prophecy now grants a reward of 500 gold.

- It's no longer possible to increase loyalty for a politician who is already planning a rebellion

- Added a Bishop action that removes the "Agnostic" trait from a lord.

- Participants in a religious or low-loyalty rebellion will receive a positive thought if they win.

- Patrol flags now allow setting minimum soldier level and required equipment.

- After being captured, prisoners will not attempt to escape during the first two days.

- The number of bows for sale from the caravan is now 0–2, but they will be available starting from 0 relations with the Matriarch.

Visual

- Updated visual assets for the altar, den, and scaffold.

Bugs fixes

- Fixed a crash when trying to remove a road at the edge of the map.

- Immobilized lords can now perform negotiation tasks (king’s actions, training, wise conversation, etc.). In this case, the second participant will come to the immobilized lord.

- Fixed a bug where the dismissal marker was not visible for knights.

- Replaced the icon for removing all equipment (red cross).

- The encyclopedia reset prompt window is now hidden when the pause menu is opened.