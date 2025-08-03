Gameplay Changes

General Updates

All non-weapon SCP items now display their SCP wiki nickname in the inventory.



‘Trilateral Termination’ achievement is now granted by killing three players in a single life with the Particle Disruptor.



Conscripts and Specialists now spawn with an additional medkit and 30 extra rounds.



Flashlight attachments can only be toggled once every 0.5s.



LCZ Decontamination damage now scales, increasing by 5 each damage tick.



Reduced the flicker intensity of the lights in WC-00.



Implemented a new system for Spectator Icon effects, displaying an icon on the spectator list based upon active effects. As of right now, this is only used for the remaining duration of SCP-1576.



Resolved some stability issues causing some players to be unable to open the game. Some known errors which are presumed to be caused by an engine update haven't been solved yet. We expect this to happen in future updates.



Reworked HTTP handling, removing some previously available launch arguments.



Workarounds for RU players which were previously available on the `tls-beta` branch have been reimplemented in a more comprehensive way. This changes the way users can enable them; you must now add `--weak-http-security` to the launch arguments of the game.



Added `httpinfo` command for checking current HTTP configuration.



SCP-106 Changes

When emerging from Stalk or Hunter’s Atlas , nearby players will hear a non-directional audio cue.



or , nearby players will hear a non-directional audio cue. Emerging from Hunter’s Atlas will trigger the cue to nearby players within 4 meters.



will trigger the cue to nearby players within 4 meters. Emerging from Stalk will trigger the cue to nearby players within 1 meter.



will trigger the cue to nearby players within 1 meter. Hunter’s Atlas will now incur a base cost of 15% vigor when used, regardless of distance.



will now incur a base cost of 15% vigor when used, regardless of distance. Hunter’s Atlas can no longer be used inside the SCP-049/173 sublevel or in the lower levels of the Alpha Warhead Silo.



Heavy Armor Rebalance

Heavy Armor’s head and body protection value is now 100% (from 80%). Dev Note: Remember, protection value is counteracted by penetration!



Militant stamina consumption rate when worn increased to 20% (from 15%).



Civilian stamina consumption rate when worn remains at 22.5%.



Item weight increased to 15 kilograms (from 5.5kg).



No longer spawns in the LCZ Armory, instead replaced by another set of Combat Armor.



No longer spawns within the 3x3 lockers in the EZ-HCZ checkpoints.



Weapon Adjustments

Epsilon-11 Standard Rifle

Default penetration decreased to 65% (from 70%).



‘Rifle Receiver’ attachment now increases damage by +10% (from +7.5%).



‘Rifle Receiver’ attachment now increases penetration by +15% (from +12.5%).



‘Rifle Receiver’ attachment now reduces hip-firing accuracy by -10% (from -26%).



‘AP Magazine‘ attachment now only grants +15% penetration (from +20%). Dev Note: This is done to accommodate the Rifle Receiver changes.



AK

Default penetration decreased to 75% (from 85%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now increases damage by +7.5% (from +5%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now increases penetration by +20% (from +10%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now reduces hip-firing accuracy by -10% (from -5%).



Dev Note: These changes were made to ensure an Extended Barrel AK can still kill any player with two headshots, regardless of worn armor.



Logicer

‘Short Barrel’ attachment now reduces damage by -10% (from -5%).



‘Short Barrel’ attachment now reduces penetration by -10% (from -5%).



FSP-9

Default penetration increased to 45% (from 35%).



Shotgun

Pellet damage increased to 11.3 (from 8.33), resulting in a total damage output of 90.4 (from 66.64).



Default penetration decreased to 40% (from 70%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now increases penetration by +50% (from +10%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now reduces hip-firing accuracy by -10%.



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment no longer decreases pellet spread.



‘Choke’ attachment now decreases pellet spread by -10% (from a +20% increase).



‘Choke’ attachment now reduces hip-firing accuracy by -5%.



Crossvec

‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now increases damage by +7.5% (from +5%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now increases penetration by +12.5% (from +10%).



‘Extended Barrel’ attachment now reduces hip-firing accuracy by -10%.



Revolver

Seven-Shot Cylinder damage increased to 72 (from 62.5).



A revolver now spawns in either SCP-106 or SCP-096 containment chambers.



This revolver cannot spawn with ‘Extended Stock’, ‘Snubnose’, or ‘7-Shot Buckshot Cylinder’ attachments.



FR-MG-0

Properly restored to 13.5.1 stats (9.2kg, 60% penetration, 24.4 damage).



‘AP Drum’ attachment now increases recoil by +15%.



‘AP Drum’ attachment now increases penetration by +17%.



‘Short Barrel’ attachment now increases hip-firing accuracy by +20%.



‘Short Barrel’ attachment now decreases damage by -6%.



‘Heavy Stock’ attachment now reduces recoil by -16%.



COM-15

Can no longer naturally spawn with the Suppressor attachment.



Jailbird

Melee attack cooldown decreased to 0.7s (from 1s).



Melee attack destruction threshold increased to 1000 damage (from 500).



Charge attack no longer collides with teammates when friendly fire is disabled.



Charge attack now applies Flash for 1 second (from 1.5s).



for 1 second (from 1.5s). Charge attack audio radius tripled.



Micro-HID

Charge drain while holding Charge Fire increased to 1.5%/s (from 0.5%/s).



Overcharge will now activate after holding the Micro in Charge Fire for eight consecutive seconds (from 10s).



Wind down period from Charge Fire increased to seven seconds (from 5s).



Maximum movement speed is capped at 5.4m/s when the Micro-HID is equipped.



SCP Item Rebalancing

Anti-Cola's life save invincibility duration reduced to 0.75s (from 1.5s).



SCP-1344 now detects nearby players every 3 seconds (from 5s).



SCP-1344 orb detection range increased to 22 meters (from 18m). They will fully disappear at 26 meters (from 23m).



‘Candy Bag’ item no longer counts toward the SCP item inventory limit.



Bug Fixes

Modified the model of `LCZ_Toilets` to prevent it from going outside its intended bounds.



Modified the model of `EZ_Upstairs` to prevent it from going outside its intended bounds.



Added colliders on the elevator chamber, preventing grenades from potentially being able to kill players while outside the elevator.



Updated Remote Admin ‘wiki’ command.



Fixed ‘Hawkeye’ achievement sometimes not being granted.



Fixed SCP-173 not being stopped when looked at through `HCZ_Servers` windows.



Fixed a black screen sometimes appearing when dying and respawning immediately.



Fixed MTF mini-wave units not having a new unit name assigned.



Fixed a bug that prevented artificial night vision from working for SCPs on Surface Zone.



Fixed an issue that made SCPs get health regeneration twice from Dead Man’s Sequence.



Fixed being able to view SCP-106 during Stalk when utilising SCP-1344 while Traumatized .



. Fixed an infinite loop when setting gravity or scale twice in a single server tick.



Fixed an issue that made Hume Shield not regenerate until depleted to 0 when utilising SCP-127.



Fixed an issue that made the lantern item flicker rapidly.



Fixed mono-spaced admin chat messages.



Fixed an error caused by spawning a dummy through Remote Admin during the lobby.



Fixed Class-D cells flipping from the wall in `LCZ_ClassD`.



Fixed an issue in the config template where the ammo limit for shotgun ammo was not properly saved.



Fixed an issue hiding the ‘Show Summary’ button in the spectator attachments menu.



Fixed an issue where an attachment information window would be permanently shown.



Fixed capybara collision colliders behaving strangely.



Fixed a specific softlock involving SCP-079, dropping, then grabbing specific weaponry. Why?!



Fixed an exception being spammed when a round ended while the Micro-HID came off cooldown.



Fixed shotguns created by SCP-914 reloading infinitely.



Fixed SCP Opt Out UI not being centered.



Improved waypoint distance calculations, particularly noticeable on heavily populated servers.



Removed positional offset, preventing SCP-244 from dropping at your feet. What a silly bug!



Fixed capybara toy collisions always being set to false.



Fixed SCP-106 not fading out properly.



Fixed hair not fading at the same rate as other materials.



Fixed Chaos Insurgency shoulder pads not fading out properly.



Fixed cardboard boxes having missing collisions in SCP-127’s lab.



Fixed stairs having the wrong collider type in Micro-HID lab.



Fixed forklift not having collision on forks.



Removed an invisible collision in PipeRoom.



Fixed pallet collision in HCZ_Servers.



Fixed the plinth in HCZ_Servers.



Fixed a bug where dummies would not rotate inside elevators and waypoints.



Fixed a bug where local player rotation would not update until a frame after, causing silly elevator-camera rotation issues.



Technical Changes

Added a system to remove unnecessary SCP-079 icons in close-by elevators, primarily used in Heavy Containment Zone Server Room.



Changed role synchronization to be within the same frame as its set. This allows plugin developers to set the player’s scale, gravity, and other properties in `RoleChangedEvent` sooner.



Added `ObjectiveCompleting` and `ObjectiveCompleted` events.



Added a reference to the damage handler for ‘CASSIE queue SCP termination’ events.



Added `PlayerInspectingKeycard` and `PlayerInspectedKeycard` events. This can be used to prevent the snake minigame.



Enhanced dummy network connections.



SCP-1576 is now a player effect. When applied, a player can communicate with spectators. This effect is hidden in the Remote Admin menu.



is now a player effect. When applied, a player can communicate with spectators. This effect is hidden in the Remote Admin menu. Added Fade player status effect to Remote Admin menu. This overrides player model fade values.



player status effect to Remote Admin menu. This overrides player model fade values. Intensity 0 will disable the Fade effect, while Intensity 255 will result in the player being 100% faded.



This effect may not interact nicely with SCP-3114 and held items. This is, unfortunately, not a simple problem to solve.



Added Lightweight player status effect. This gives you an added 1% jump strength multiplication for each level of intensity, doubling your jump power when at 100 intensity.



player status effect. This gives you an added 1% jump strength multiplication for each level of intensity, doubling your jump power when at 100 intensity. Added HeavyFooted player status effect. This gives you a reduced 1% jump strength multiplication for each level of intensity, and removes the ability to jump when above 99 intensity.



player status effect. This gives you a reduced 1% jump strength multiplication for each level of intensity, and removes the ability to jump when above 99 intensity. Escape Zones are now customisable by plugins, with multiple valid zones able to be defined.



Added `AchievementsDisabled` property to `AchievementManager`, allowing achievement unlocking to be disabled on both client and server.



Elevators now unlock upon disabling an active Light Containment Zone decontamination.



Added optional boolean argument to `spawntoy capybara`, defining whether collisions are enabled.



Added `CurrentRoom` property to `ElevatorChamber`.



Elevators are now considered to be in their starting room until teleported.



Removed `internal` access modifier from `Damage` property on damage handlers.



Added LabAPI integration for transparent modding.



Added spawnable `Unsecured Pryable Gatedoor` with removed panels to the `NetworkManager`.



Added spawnable `SpawnableCullingParent`, a networked object allowing primitive objects to be culled when outside of a player’s view.



Added `GenerateBounds` to the `DrawableLines` system.



Moved jump logic to a standalone `FpcJumpController` script.



Added force jump messages that a server can send to a client, forcing a jump.



Added `ServerStopAnimations` to shotgun reloader, allowing cancelling of reloads.



Added `TryReload` and `TryUnload` to `AnimatorReloaderModuleBase`, allowing a server to tell clients to reload or unload a firearm.



Permitted server to forcefully pump a `PumpActionModule` to a client.



Changed `MagazineModule` to allow whole integer stored ammo, instead of bytes.



SCP and Human counters for the SCP HUDs have been moved from client-side to server-side.



Refactored the waypoint system so multiple different types of waypoints can handle being moved, including after being spawned.



Added `AdminToyWaypoint`, a movable waypoint that can be spawned as a part of a `WaypointToy`.



Added mechanism to backtrack movable waypoints, increasing specialised hit registration.



Updated elevator followers to waypoint followers as a part of the waypoint system refactor. This is the system responsible for ragdolls and hazards following elevators; they should now follow movable waypoints.



Added `CollectionId` property to client-saved setting values.



By default, `CollectionId` is not used to prevent in-use server settings. Utilising `CollectionId` will break existing settings as the preference key is different.



Added `IsServerOnly` property to settings, which keeps them from saving any values on the client-side. This also permits value updates from the server through the `SendValueUpdate` method.



Added methods to update certain setting properties, applying to both client and server-side settings. This includes but is not limited to: `Label`, `HintDescription`, `Options`, `Placeholder`, `Min`, `Max`, and more.



Removed `ISSUpdatable` as all settings can now be updated.



`GroupHeader` setting now assigns an ID to facilitate it being updated.



Added a section to `SSFieldDemo` using `CollectionIds`.



Updated light and primitive spawner server-specific demos to use the `IsServerOnly` property.



Implemented a system that makes players spectators whilst out of range. This is likely to break plugins sending fake sync messages, as it will require constant synchronising.



In order to maintain previous functionality, we recommend subscribing to `FpcServerPositionDistributor.RoleSyncEvent` and modifying which role will be synchronised. Know that this event is ran every frame, that it is invoked on every player, for each target (player) online, and that returning `null` will make it follow base-game behaviour.



Clients now ignore voice chat packets when `VoiceModuleBase.ValidateReceive` method returns `None` as the voicechat channel.



Hello Site-02.We’ve just released an update for the 14.1 build of SCP:SL. The update includes gameplay and quality of life changes, balancing adjustments, fixes, and more.As previously mentioned, our team is hard at work focusing on the next major update for SCP:SL. You may see minor updates as development continues, but know that our primary focus is on progressing 15.0!Thank you all for your continued support. We have some very large projects in the works — keep your eyes peeled for what’s to come.Have fun, and