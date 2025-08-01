Vital gameplay changes
The schedule for the Master Tier has been adjusted to 4 matches, and the World Championship now consists of 6 matches. (Note: The Roguelike mode in V3.0.10 is not compatible with previous versions and requires starting a new save.)
Based on player feedback, we found that Master Tier players struggled to manage 3-round cooldowns effectively, so the number of matches has been reduced to 4.
Some players felt that in the later stages of the World Championship, they couldn’t enjoy their well-built lineups long enough. To address this, we’ve extended the number of matches in the World Championship to provide a more satisfying and challenging experience. (Note: This extension slightly increases late-game difficulty.)
Fix
Fixed an issue where some damage UI was not displaying correctly during battles.
Fixed the issue where \[Bernoulli Effect] was not functioning properly.
Fixed a bug where the hero skill \[Elite Card] could receive the gold reward multiple times.
Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations
The experience gained from the hero card \[Card Training] has been adjusted from 25% to 20%.
Difficulty curve in Rogue mode has been adjusted.
Rename function for contestants in Rogue mode has been added.
Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations
Multiple hero skills that increase levels did not level up correctly when activated simultaneously.
In battle, \[kid] could revive abnormally due to passive healing if dying at the same time as other units.
In certain specific cases, Hero Pool Expansion Training only offers fixed items.
Changed depots in beta branch