 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19444283 Edited 1 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimizations come with the price and unfortunately animation quality slightly degraded after the optimization pass.

This small update pushes animation quality back to its previous state without hurting performance.
Game is now both smooth and beautiful.

Our next stop - multiplayer.

If you want to know more about developing multiplayer games, you are very welcome to visit Dev Diaries on Discord where I will try to cover every aspect of it.

Always yours,
Demetri


Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2730701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link