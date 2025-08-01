Optimizations come with the price and unfortunately animation quality slightly degraded after the optimization pass.



This small update pushes animation quality back to its previous state without hurting performance.

Game is now both smooth and beautiful.



Our next stop - multiplayer.



If you want to know more about developing multiplayer games, you are very welcome to visit Dev Diaries on Discord where I will try to cover every aspect of it.



Always yours,

Demetri





