v2 Update Notes
- NPC System Added: You're no longer alone in the city! The environment has become more realistic and dynamic with the newly added NPCs.
- Online Game Experience Improved: Server connection and multiplayer interactions have been optimized. Online mode is now much more stable.
- UI Tweaks Made: Menu structures, mission panels, and control icons have been made more user-friendly.
- More than 15 New Language Support Added: Players can now experience ROD in their native language.
- Graphics Quality Improved and Gameplay Optimized: Lighting, texture quality, and overall performance have been improved. More stable gameplay is offered on both high- and low-end systems.
- General Bug Fixes: Many bugs and control issues have been fixed based on player feedback.
Changed files in this update