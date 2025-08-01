NPC System Added: You're no longer alone in the city! The environment has become more realistic and dynamic with the newly added NPCs.



Online Game Experience Improved: Server connection and multiplayer interactions have been optimized. Online mode is now much more stable.



UI Tweaks Made: Menu structures, mission panels, and control icons have been made more user-friendly.



More than 15 New Language Support Added: Players can now experience ROD in their native language.



Graphics Quality Improved and Gameplay Optimized: Lighting, texture quality, and overall performance have been improved. More stable gameplay is offered on both high- and low-end systems.



General Bug Fixes: Many bugs and control issues have been fixed based on player feedback.



The v2 update for ROD Multiplayer Car Driving is now live! The city is now more vibrant, online races are smoother, and the game is much more accessible. This major update has improved visual quality, added new language support, and completely enhanced the user experience.v2 Update Notes