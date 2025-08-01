 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19443970 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

After months of work Knight Jump is finally finished! So lets go get it, tell friends and your favorite content creators and have fun with it! Try to beat it in 60 minutes :D

Thanks for everything and see you soon!

ActiveDev aka Erik

