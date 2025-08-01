Space base is finally ready for release, and with it, ALOT of changes since the most recent public build - being the demo. Im going to outline alot of these here, as well as give some information on the games future.



The planets are one of the 2 core things the game needed to have right going in, and i hope that with the base of 10 planets implemented there is enough variety to where every player is able to have their own favourite. Each planet has different mechanics, stats, sizes and designs to make each feel as unique to play as possible. This also comes alongside Sketch, the customisable planet in the game that allows players to create their own experience, or defeat one of the challenging presets already in the game.



As for the towers, being the other thing i wanted to make sure were both fun and unique, there have been some major changes since the demo in both how you unlock them, how they look, and overall how many there are. Towers are divided into 4 main classes: Military, Support, Futuristic and Misc. With each of these, there are different things you can expect from the towers, and there are plenty more ideas in store for potential future updates.... (more on that later).



Both the towers and planets are both unlockable now, contrary to previous builds. Starting with very little, you unlock things by simply playing the game in all its modes, accruing score to purchase towers, and jumping from planet to planet as you do so. Idealy, by the time the player has had the chance to unlock everything they will have had atleast a small taste of every aspect the game has to offer. The save system is also linked to the steam cloud database, so users have the option to carry their data between devices if they wish!



Speaking of steam features, the game also comes with a multitudeof different achievments for the player to unlock, visible through steam and an in-game window. I wanted to have some variety to the achievments, so that completing the game would get you half way while the rest would have you playing in unique and fun ways to test yourself and your skill, because i personally love games where it is a true challenge to reach 100% (Ill be pushing to reach it myself after the release)



The games selection of modes has expanded a bit from the demo, with the inclusion of a few new modes and alterations to others. I wanted each to make the game feel different in their own way, not necesarily more difficult for some, whereas others (looking at glass globe) are meant as a challenge to the player. With this, i tried to have an even balance of good and bad in each, to make sure the playing experience is still fun with whatever mode you might want to try.



Finally, when working on the enemies and bosses for the game i built a core script to base them off of so that there would be a fundimental logic behind them, and looking back i never expected quite how difficult it might be to design unique enemies with this kind of game-style. However, im quite happy with the ones i got out, as well as the different unique bosses i added in an attempt to assue the game was fun. I wanted to have atleast SOME player interaction during the bosses, and i think the way i have it implemented works well enough to where as long as you pay attention, you will do just fine!



And thats about everything thats come from the development of space base! Now, ive talked a fair bit about potential for future updates, and touching on that it all comes down to how the games release ends up, and if i feel the passion to continue. I love the game ive made, and would love to have the opportunity to keep it thriving in the future, however with university looming in the fall ive decided to leave the fate of the games future up to both its performance, and my motivation come fall. Mark my words though, i still have plenty of ideas for different concepts to add to the game if i get the opportunity :D



Thank you all so much for the support over the games growing stages, and i hope you all enjoy playing it!