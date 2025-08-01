 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19443889 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Contains the Following Fixes:

  • Fixing the Widgets in the Habitat so they correctly show the Legendary Biomass Currency on various locations in the Main Menu and Workshop Screens as it was accidently hidden in a previous commit this week.

Changed files in this update

Icarus Content Depot 1149461
