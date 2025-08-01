Hello, Commanders!

We are excited to bring you an update centered around humans, along with new spells and beast cards that breathe fresh synergy into the game.

We’ve also completed the overhaul of the Final Chapter access method and the Final Battle based on the feedback we received!

For more details, please refer to the information below.

New Content

New Human-Exclusive Cards

‘Illusionary Arcanist’ Epic Grade, Spell / Cavalry Influence: Every time you use a card not in your deck, it creates a clone of itself.

‘Inhibitory Windspire’ Rare Grade, Spell / Structure Freely placeable. Area attack. Hinders movement of damaged enemy units. Its attack range increases based on the number of allied spell units on the battlefield.

‘Homunculus’ Epic Grade, Spell / Beast Any HP-increasing effect granted to this card instead increases its unit count.

‘Tracker’ Common Grade, Ranged / Infantry Deploy: Summons Canine and Molar . ‘Canine’ Common Grade, Melee / Beast ‘Molar’ Common Grade, Melee / Beast

‘Hell Bell’ Epic Grade, Base Card When an allied unit dies, if it hasn’t already been revived, it returns as a 1/1 unit with Ethereal Body .

‘Golem Seed’ Rare Grade, Supply Card Gain a Mana Crystal. If you already have a Mana Crystal in hand, instead gain a Mana Golem . ‘Mana Golem’ Epic Grade, Spell / Structure Deploy: Destroys all Mana Crystals in hand and gains +10/+10 for each one destroyed.

‘Phantom Spear’ Rare Grade, Tactic Card Deals 10 damage to a targeted enemy unit. If there are allied spell units on the battlefield, activates one more time.

‘Militia Barracks’ Epic Grade, Tactic Card Designate a summon tile to turn it into a barracks tile. Barracks: Instead of summoning directly, deploys the unit to the barracks. Periodically produces a copy of the last deployed unit. (Only Militia units can be summoned.)

‘Flatrock’ Epic Grade, Tactic Card Designate a summon tile to turn it into an Altar tile. Altar : When a unit is summoned to this tile, its HP is set to 1, and its attack increases by the amount of lost HP.

‘Mass Offering’ Epic Grade, Tactic Card Deals 1 damage to all allied units on the battlefield and increases the attack of all surviving units by the number of units that were killed.



New Neutral Cards

‘Wacky Works' Byproduct’ Rare Grade, Spell / All Counts as all unit types.

‘Killer Bunny Farm’ Rare Grade, Structure Periodically spawns Killer Bunny . Frequency increases with the number of allied beast units. Expires. ‘Killer Bunny’ Rare Grade, Melee / Beast

‘Protect Me!’ Rare Grade, Tactic Card Teleports all allied units within range around the allied commander. They hold position for one turn.

‘Connecting Link’ Rare Grade, Tactic Card Designate a summon tile to turn it into a Linked Magic Circle tile. Expires. Linked Magic Circle: When a unit is summoned to this tile, if the previously summoned unit has the same type, grants +1/+1.



Added 6 new relics.

‘Mosaic Tile’: At the end of your turn, increases the HP of all summon cards in your hand by 1 for this battle.

‘The Fallen Feline’: Sets commander HP to 30 upon acquiring. Revives up to 3 times at max HP after losing a battle.

‘Bloodrose Wreath’: When an allied unit receives fatal damage for the first time, prevents death and sets HP to 1 instead.

‘Rough Wooden Puppet’: Each time you play a native summon card, a random card in your hand has its cost reduced by 1 for this turn.

‘SA-210’: Grants allied ranged units piercing, but decreases their range by 1 level.

‘Shield-Fitted Hair Tassel’: Makes “Shield Equipped” on allied units nullify all ranged attack damage.

‘Magic Blowfish’: Increases the range of allied spell units by 1 level.

Added 2 new quests.

‘Magic School’: Use 20 spell summon cards. Reward: Tactic Card ‘Phantom Spear’

‘Divine Legacy’: Have 3 spell summon cards in your deck. Reward: Summon Card ‘Kindlet’



Final Chapter Rework

Previously, unlocking the Final Chapter required visiting specific nodes, which overly restricted path choices and limited gameplay variety.

To improve this, we made the following changes:

The ‘Tower of Ancient Wisdom’ event now spans an entire column. You can now access it regardless of your route—no need to visit a specific node to return the letter.



In the Prologue and Midlogue, collect 3 ‘Torn Letter Scrap’ cards to craft the ‘Letter to Deliver’ card. ‘Torn Letter Scrap’ can be obtained by defeating ‘Letter-Eating Spirit’ in random battles on the world map, or through the ‘Wacky Works Lab’ event.

With low probability, the ‘Letter to Deliver’ card may appear in shops.

The previous ‘The Letter Left Behind’ event, which guaranteed a ‘Letter to Deliver’, will no longer be marked on the world map, but will still always appear somewhere in the prologue.

We’ve also reworked the battle with ‘The Eternal God’ in the Final Chapter based on player feedback.

We won’t spoil the details here—see for yourself in-game!

Endless Dream Mode

Did you feel a little empty returning to the lobby after finishing all your journeys? Wanted to test your custom deck one last time?

We’ve added Endless Dream Mode for you!

After the game ends, press the button on the results screen to enter Endless Dream Mode.

In this mode, the enemy commander cannot be killed and restores to full HP each turn.

As turns go on, the number and stats of summoned enemy units will increase infinitely. In other words, you will eventually be defeated!

Through various statistics provided in this mode, you can test the limits of your deck.

Alternatively, try for high scores based on the number of turns survived or the total damage dealt!

Balance Adjustments

Increased the difficulty of the battle ‘Castle Awaiting Salvation’.

Increased the chance of Mythic-grade cards appearing as battle rewards.

Nerfed the ‘Tower of Ancient Wisdom’ event reward: “Choose 1 of 2 random legendary relics” → “Gain 1 random legendary relic”.

Overall, increased rewards from Epic-grade quests.

Eased the conditions for the ‘Deus Ex Machina’ quest.

Have 4 Have 3 Machine summon cards in your deck.

The following relics have been downgraded to Common grade:

‘Dragon Face Tile’

‘Minecart’

‘Five-Colored Fine Comb’

‘Compound Interest Calculator’

‘Heavy Card’

The following card effects have been changed:

‘Charging Training’ Mana cost reduced from 2 to 1; effect range decreased.

‘Traces of the Rush’, ‘Traces of the Rush+’ Now discarded instead of banished after use.

‘Owlbear’ Reduced area attack range.

‘Blood Price’ HP requirement reduced from 10 to 5. Downgraded from Epic to Rare grade.

‘Final Banquet’ Downgraded from Legendary to Epic grade.

‘Doomsday’ HP requirement reduced from 10 to 5.

‘Powder Keg Carrier’ Increased unit count from 1 to 2.



The following commander skills have been adjusted:

‘Zhuge Liang’ and ‘Zhuge Liang Mastermind’ — ‘Eight Doors Golden Lock Formation’ Mana cost reduced from 2 to 1.

‘Zhuge Liang’ and ‘Zhuge Liang Mastermind’ — ‘Million Flaming Arrows’ Damage of ‘Rain of Flaming Arrows’ created by the skill reduced from 4 to 1, and it no longer expires.

‘Saladin’ — ‘Touch of the Dead’ Mana cost reduced from 3 to 2. Previously usable once per battle, now usable once every 5 turns.



We’ve reworked some torment levels that provided negative gameplay experiences:

Level 7: Shop item prices increased by 20% → Reduced discount rate for sale items in shop.

Level 8: Enemy commander attack power increased by 10 → Each time you remove a card in the shop, the cost to remove a card increases next time.

Level 13: Commander skill cooldown increased by 1 turn → Enemy commander gains +10/+10.

Level 18: In normal battles, enemy units summoned on turn 1 gain Shield 1 → Decreased chance for Legendary cards and relics to appear as rewards.

Level 19: In dangerous and boss battles, enemy units summoned on turn 1 gain Shield 1 → Negative change to choices in the Wacky Works Lab event.

Increased the interval between damage ticks for 'Aflame’.

Others

You can now left-click nodes on the world map to highlight them. This also highlights the routes to reach those nodes.

Visual effects for card and relic rewards now vary based on their grade.

You can now transfer your demo version profile data to the full version. The transfer is automatic the first time you play after the update, and can also be done manually via a button in the settings regardless of demo play.

Upon winning a boss battle, both boss-grade and legendary-grade relics may now appear as random rewards.

The number of card items in the shop has increased from 4 to 8. You can scroll through pages using the arrow on the right side of the card list.