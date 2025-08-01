* Fixed some typos in Russian fairy tale texts
* Fixed collision in TemplePart2 floor on choirs
* Fixed door to choirs getting stuck when exiting to the roof and returning
* Fixed matches availability during game finale
Update Notes For 1 August
