1 August 2025 Build 19443636 Edited 1 August 2025 – 11:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⏱️ Bill's time, including extra seconds, is now properly updated in time trials.
👻 Bill's ghost no longer appears in time trials, but the player's ghost still does.
🎩 Increased the chance of getting the Spinning Hat skin to 5% when receiving an event balloon.
🧠 Improved difficulty in Cachefalls in Bouncy mode.
📝 Fixed incorrect text in the Cokko ranking rewards.
🧊 Fixed cubes that couldn’t be bounced on in Arcade mode.
🕳️ Online objects can no longer appear under the floor in EYE.CO offices.

Changed files in this update

