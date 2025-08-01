⏱️ Bill's time, including extra seconds, is now properly updated in time trials.
👻 Bill's ghost no longer appears in time trials, but the player's ghost still does.
🎩 Increased the chance of getting the Spinning Hat skin to 5% when receiving an event balloon.
🧠 Improved difficulty in Cachefalls in Bouncy mode.
📝 Fixed incorrect text in the Cokko ranking rewards.
🧊 Fixed cubes that couldn’t be bounced on in Arcade mode.
🕳️ Online objects can no longer appear under the floor in EYE.CO offices.
Hotfix update 5.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
