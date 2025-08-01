The August Update is now live, including the new Movie Maker, an editor makeover, more progress on the Sandbox Mode, serverside code, and more. Here's some highlights from this months update.

Check out the August Update dev blog to read everything!

Sandbox Mode

Our official Sandbox Mode is now live. It's still very much a work in progress, we're iterating on it, but it gives a good idea of what it's going to be.



Workshop Models

You don't have to download and install models. You can spawn them straight from the cloud. This sounds horrible when you first hear it, like it's going to be a 3 minute wait to spawn a model.. but it's not. We've gone to great pains to make sure everything downloads as fast as possible, and in reality it's usually less than a couple of seconds.

Mounts

We have a mount system in s&box that no-one knows about yet. Basically you can mount games and spawn their assets. We only ship with support for Quake at the moment. If you have quake installed on Steam you'll be able to spawn Quake models. This is a system that people can write their own mounts to support - so it's infinitely extendable.

Multiplayer

We have a few of the basic tools in game, with the familiar UI. They support things like undo and multiplayer - as you'd expect.. We have more to add, and more things we want to explore - but the important thing it's a working system.

Now the baseline is done it's time to start exploring some of the harder things. I want it so you can spawn weapons, tools, vehicles and npcs in the same way that you can spawn props, from the cloud without addons. I'd like to find an elegant way to do it for tools too. There's saving duplications and saved games too.

Movie Maker

Our timeline-based sequencer is now built into the S&box editor! You can use it to direct cutscenes, edit trailers, and choreograph moving obstacles in your scenes.

Included is a keyframe editor for designing simple animations, and a motion editor for more detailed edits.

Wizard Outfit

This month's update includes a new limited edition Wizard outfit set, Wizard Hat, Wizard Gown, Wizard Trousers and Wizard Beard. Spells not included.

These items are only available in the store until 15th August 2025, after which it'll only be available on the Community Marketplace.

Check out the August Update dev blog to read everything!