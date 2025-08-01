 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19443560 Edited 1 August 2025 – 11:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New difficulty level [Lunatic +11]
- Increased difficulty level in mid-game and late-game
- [Hakurei Shrine] rank down
- [Golden Apple] rank up
- [Doremi] rank down
- [Yorigami Joon] rank down
- [Shinmyoumaru] rank down
- [Kishin Sagume] rank down
- [Yorigami Shion] rank down
- [Kawashiro Nitori] rank down
- [Inubashiri Momiji] rank down
- [Aki Shizuha] rank down
- [Possession] rank down
- [Letty Whiterock] rank down
- [Scoring] rank down
- [Izunamaru Megumu] rank up

Changed files in this update

Depot 3546241
