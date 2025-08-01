- New difficulty level [Lunatic +11]

- Increased difficulty level in mid-game and late-game

- [Hakurei Shrine] rank down

- [Golden Apple] rank up

- [Doremi] rank down

- [Yorigami Joon] rank down

- [Shinmyoumaru] rank down

- [Kishin Sagume] rank down

- [Yorigami Shion] rank down

- [Kawashiro Nitori] rank down

- [Inubashiri Momiji] rank down

- [Aki Shizuha] rank down

- [Possession] rank down

- [Letty Whiterock] rank down

- [Scoring] rank down

- [Izunamaru Megumu] rank up