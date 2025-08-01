Hey everyone!Finally got this new version done, sorry again for the delays! This was another busy month for me, but I'm happy to keep pushing DoC a bit further every time.This version finally sheds some light onto what my vision is for Echo, and what it represents within the story.Feels great to have his arc finally revealed after having it ingame for so long <3I hope you enjoy~Thanks again for the support, excited to see what can be worked on for next month!Release Notes 0.11.5Features:Added final evolution for Echo.-Accessible by talking to Lukka after evolving it once (must be over level 20)-Made to have the intensity of an ending on an arc that keeps the game going.-Echo Form now has a 3rd rank, which gives stronger stats and 30% damage reduction.Added Achievement "The Urge That Remains" (Become one with the forgotten urge.)Reworked "Herculean Build" into the "Echoes of the Urge" ability.-"Echoes of the Urge" is obtained by reaching the last stage of Echo's evolution.-Grants 50% of your muscle stat as strength.-Some characters start with "Echoes of the Urge" (The Might, Apothus' second form, Nyx)Balancing:The pit full of Nyx Spawns now infects you with a Nyx Spawn Infection 3 times (from 1).Bugfixes:Made Metabolism and Mutant boxes directly editable, with a variety of controls: Press-and-hold +/- Directly input numbers Up and down arrows.Changed metric display for small numbers.Fixed mentions of "Ankou" instead of the player's name in Abel's muscle worship scenes.This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.11.4, but you can restart the game with your Essence, Achievements, and Exp from older saves.