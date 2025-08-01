 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19443405
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare hit detection issue involving Maria's jumping C vs Nils' Paulcano or Paul's Void Cutter at a specific spacing and timing. Thanks to MegaS for reporting this.
  • Fixed a couple small typos in the most recent draft of the story mode. Thanks to SuperHC for reporting this.
  • Found a bug, or have feedback to share? You can press F8 at any time during gameplay to send the developers a direct message. We read everything we receive.

