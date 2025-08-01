Sacrifice - Dedicate now increases Consecration by 1 stack per 100 Skill Power (previously 2 stacks).
Consecration's base duration decreased to 1.5 seconds (previously 3 seconds).
Defense - Holy Blessing now increases Blessing's effectiveness by 0.1% per Skill Power (previously 1%).
Blessing's base effectiveness decreased to 1% (previously 5%).
Blessing's base duration decreased to 1.5 seconds (previously 3 seconds).
HOT FIX 1.5.0.3 Beta
Update notes via Steam Community
