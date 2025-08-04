Hello, fellow warriors! The August update log is here!

Delete two Ability about ink shield of Red Form and Miss Lee Form, Add two new Ability to them.

Miss Lee Form's new Ability "Unstoppable Force": For each enemy hit by Checkmate-enhanced Heavy Attack, Autocast/Charge effects' cooldown cap -2%.

Red Form's new Ability "Rousing Drums": When Heavy Attack hit Ink Pets, accelerates it's Common Skill by 20%. (Include Endless Wave).

Miss Lee Form's Heavy Attack speed +30%, and Light Attack can be more easily inturruptted by Heavy Attack.

Miss Lee Form's Heavy Attack can not be cast if you hold button to avoid cast by accident.

Miss Lee Form's Ability "Sustained Conflict" let Heavy Attack can be cast if you hold button.

Miss Lee Form‘s Ability "Piercing Arrow" also increase Light Attack range by 30%, and increase damage by 3x.

Miss Lee Form‘s Ability "Quintuple Launch"'s damage is also increased by Piercing Arrow"

Dr Suen Form‘s Light Attack range can not be increased by Light Attack range from Primordial Elixir and so on beyond 1.5x, but Dr Suen Form‘s Light Attack area still can be increased as normal.

Aim Assist will aim enemies not be summoned first (summoned enemies: fallen Corpsekeeper and so on).

Perk "Divine Steel" are now normal perk, and shop of 3rd and 4nd chapter won't appear anymore (also can not be purchased from Dr. Lao in the 1st chapter).

Perk "Farmer's Staff"’s effect change to "When entering a new room, gain a Shield equal to 20% of your max HP.(Sun and Moon Dial can not trigger this effect)"

Boss Perk "Brother’s Fan" do not need to decrease HP to trigger effect.

Ink Gem "Quake Ink" add new effect "Dentro del área, velocidad de ataque de Escudo, Ataque ligero y Ataque pesado +15%/30%."

Ink Gem "Quake Ink"'s earth crack's range is increased by 20%, damage is increased by 30%.

Ink Gem "Flash Ink"'s Ink Skill "Swift Blades" Cooldown is decreased from 15s to 13s.