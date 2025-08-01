Multiplayer - Bring a friend. Co worker or scapegoat

Fancy showing off your contraptions? Need a scapegoat to shout at when things go wrong? or need a break from creating an automated system so want to recruit a human instead? (they are cheaper after all) then you can do so!! Multiplayer is being included in the Main branch of the game with the full release of I Fetch Rocks.

We do still consider the multiplayer a Beta part of the game however, during the latest testing and community feedback we believe it is ready to be included into the main branch.

If you do find any bugs please ensure you report them so we can continue improving the multi-person experience.

Improved Graphics - Eyeball Candy

For those who like the finer things in life there are now further options in the graphics settings allowing you to tailor your view to meet your requirements (or your PC Specs).



Moving Targets - Gotta catch um!



For those that want more of a challenge or just want to harvest rare elements closer to home, moving asteroids are introduced in the full release.

With risk there is reward! These moving beasts will always contain the rarer elements but are not as easy to capture as they look. From a distance they leisurely float across the screen but getting up close , matching speed, harpooning them and slowing down before you enter a high radiation zone is a recipe for high pressure mistakes…. Have FUN!!

These are also something to be aware of when navigating the asteroid belt. I speak from personal experience having been blindsided more than once by these sneaky monsters of the void. I highly recommend paying attention to your surroundings when you park up to try to fix your ship or scratch your nose.



Repair Tool - If it's broke, FIX IT!!

Radiation hitting you hard? Want to fix on the fly because you have no money or are stranded in the void?

Use the new repair tool to fix those radiation damaged modules.

Plug in the repair tool, point it at a broken module and voila!

How? you ask, well our Marketing department assures us that it works using GPS nanobots to reconfigure energy into the matter needed to fix a broken module. Why GPs nanobots? Is this really how it works? Our R&D team has refused to provide comments so… Yes!! Yes it is.

Extract All - I want it all!

In the options for Ore Processing you can now use an "Extract All" function that will harvest all the elements present in the rock (known and unknown) positioned in the Ore Processing Plant.

Amazing! Wonderful!! I hear you cry but wait.. There is a cost.

The extraction process for a single element is 100% efficient as it burns through all other elements to get to the relevant ores. When you are processing all elements the efficiency drops as there are no “junk” elements to burn through when extracting. Wonderful if you only need a top up of several elements but costly if you want to extract larger volumes.