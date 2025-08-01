- Bugfix: "Disconnected from road" error message on load has been solved
- Bugfix: parkings can now be selected and copied
- Bugfix: save files now allow spaces
- Balance: Reduced production rate for several oil by-products
- Balance: Microprocessors now require sulfur
- Balance: Corrected ratios and price for Quantum microprocessor
- Balance: Electric engines are produced more slowly
- Balance: No-commerce rule for Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Ethane, Propane, Butane
- Feature: Autosave has been implemented. Game is now autosaved every day at midnight
- Minor audio and graphical improvements
Playtest update notes for v0.21
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.21-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
