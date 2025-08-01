 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19443128 Edited 1 August 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.21-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:

  • Bugfix: "Disconnected from road" error message on load has been solved
  • Bugfix: parkings can now be selected and copied
  • Bugfix: save files now allow spaces
  • Balance: Reduced production rate for several oil by-products
  • Balance: Microprocessors now require sulfur
  • Balance: Corrected ratios and price for Quantum microprocessor
  • Balance: Electric engines are produced more slowly
  • Balance: No-commerce rule for Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Ethane, Propane, Butane
  • Feature: Autosave has been implemented. Game is now autosaved every day at midnight
  • Minor audio and graphical improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3882893
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3882894
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3882895
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3882896
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 3882897
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link