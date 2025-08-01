Hello everyone! The major V1.1.0 update is officially live now!

This update took longer than expected to complete. Thank you all so much for your patience and continued support!

This time, we've implemented significant changes and added plenty of new content:

A brand-new Talent System with 63 unique talents. Added 50 all-new modules. Completely revamped Ascension Effects – now featuring 13 distinct effects. Adjusted the effects of certain existing modules. Tweaked overall game balance/numerical values. Fixed crashes and lag/stuttering issues during extended play sessions. Optimized the loading process. Addressed various bugs.



