🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.7.55
Boss
- The stun cooldown increase for all bosses will be changed.
- Previous: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 7 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)
- Changed: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 12 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)
- Previous: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 7 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|White Crust Bread
|Frostium Ring
|Fluffy Fur Gloves
|Meditation Book
Weapons
|Image
|Changes
|Magic Wand
|Colossal Crossbow: Gunpowder Synthesis
|Colossal Crossbow: Unstable Lightning Mark
|The Inquisitor
|Colossal Crossbow: Cloud Gatherer
|Mini Cannon
Costumes
|Image
|Changes
|Brown Rabbit
|Pink Bunny
|White Rabbit
Bug Fixes
- 🥕Improved the issue where occasionally crash errors occurred when using "Take All" after killing a merchant in multiplayer and interacting with the stall.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where you could drink the previously consumed potion again after moving to the next location after drinking a potion from the potion pouch -> reconnecting to the game.
- 🥕 Fixed an issue where unused items were displayed as question marks in the Journal.
Other
- 🥕The way to unlock hard mode will be changed.
- Previous: Unlock through fate engraving after clearing Chapter 2
- Changed: Talk to the tree after clearing Chapter 2 and have a conversation with the 'Hard Mode' keyword
- Previous: Unlock through fate engraving after clearing Chapter 2
If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
Thank you.
Log file path
C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
Player.log file is the current session log.
Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
team.horay.game@gmail.com
Changed files in this update