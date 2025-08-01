 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19443030 Edited 1 August 2025 – 10:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!


0.7.55


Boss

  • The stun cooldown increase for all bosses will be changed.
    • Previous: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 7 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)
    • Changed: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 12 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)



Artifacts

ImageChanges

White Crust Bread
  • Dash invincibility time will be adjusted.
    • Changed: 0.4~1.2 seconds
    • Previous: 0.5~1.8 seconds


    		• Frostium Ring
  • A minimum cooldown will now be applied to freezing. (0.33 seconds)

    		• Fluffy Fur Gloves
  • Ice attribute additional damage will be adjusted.
    • Previous: 14% ~ 30%
    • Changed: 5% ~ 25%


    		• Meditation Book
  • 🥕Fixed the issue where the maximum level was incorrectly specified.


    • Weapons

    ImageChanges

    		Magic Wand
  • Magic Wand type options will be adjusted.
    • Previous: Special attack projectile count 6, projectile damage 66%
    • Changed: Special attack projectile count 6, projectile damage 60%


    		• Colossal Crossbow: Gunpowder Synthesis
  • Critical hit chance on direct attacks will be changed. (25% -> 30%)

    		• Colossal Crossbow: Unstable Lightning Mark
  • Lightning arrow firing probability will be changed. (30%->35%)

    		• The Inquisitor
  • Wound explosion charge time will be changed. (1.2 seconds -> 0.33 seconds)

    		• Colossal Crossbow: Cloud Gatherer
  • Whirlwind critical hit chance will be changed. (33%->50%)

    		• Mini Cannon
  • One weapon enhancement tree will be added.


    • Costumes

    ImageChanges

    		Brown Rabbit
  • Stats will be changed.
    • Previous: Dodge +6, Critical hit chance -6%
    • Changed: Dodge +12, Critical hit -4%


    		• Pink Bunny
  • 'Experience gain 3%' stat will be added to the basic costume.

    		• White Rabbit
  • Stats will be changed.
    • Previous: Negotiation +10, Dodge -5
    • Changed: Normal attack damage +8%, Special attack damage -5%



    • Bug Fixes

    • 🥕Improved the issue where occasionally crash errors occurred when using "Take All" after killing a merchant in multiplayer and interacting with the stall.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where you could drink the previously consumed potion again after moving to the next location after drinking a potion from the potion pouch -> reconnecting to the game.
    • 🥕 Fixed an issue where unused items were displayed as question marks in the Journal.


    Other

    • 🥕The way to unlock hard mode will be changed.
      • Previous: Unlock through fate engraving after clearing Chapter 2
      • Changed: Talk to the tree after clearing Chapter 2 and have a conversation with the 'Hard Mode' keyword




    If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
    If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
    Thank you.
    Log file path
    C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
    Player.log file is the current session log.
    Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
    team.horay.game@gmail.com

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Depot 2436941
    • Loading history…
    macOS Depot 2436942
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link