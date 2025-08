0.7.55

Boss

The stun cooldown increase for all bosses will be changed.

Previous: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 7 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)

Changed: When a boss gets stunned, the stun cooldown time increases by 12 seconds from the existing stun cooldown time (maximum 60 seconds)







Artifacts

Image Changes

White Crust Bread

Dash invincibility time will be adjusted.

Changed: 0.4~1.2 seconds



Previous: 0.5~1.8 seconds





Frostium Ring

A minimum cooldown will now be applied to freezing. (0.33 seconds)



Fluffy Fur Gloves

Ice attribute additional damage will be adjusted.

Previous: 14% ~ 30%



Changed: 5% ~ 25%





Meditation Book

🥕Fixed the issue where the maximum level was incorrectly specified.



Weapons

Image Changes

Magic Wand

Magic Wand type options will be adjusted.

Previous: Special attack projectile count 6, projectile damage 66%



Changed: Special attack projectile count 6, projectile damage 60%





Colossal Crossbow: Gunpowder Synthesis

Critical hit chance on direct attacks will be changed. (25% -> 30%)



Colossal Crossbow: Unstable Lightning Mark

Lightning arrow firing probability will be changed. (30%->35%)



The Inquisitor

Wound explosion charge time will be changed. (1.2 seconds -> 0.33 seconds)



Colossal Crossbow: Cloud Gatherer

Whirlwind critical hit chance will be changed. (33%->50%)



Mini Cannon

One weapon enhancement tree will be added.



Costumes

Image Changes

Brown Rabbit

Stats will be changed.

Previous: Dodge +6, Critical hit chance -6%



Changed: Dodge +12, Critical hit -4%





Pink Bunny

'Experience gain 3%' stat will be added to the basic costume.



White Rabbit

Stats will be changed.

Previous: Negotiation +10, Dodge -5



Changed: Normal attack damage +8%, Special attack damage -5%





Bug Fixes

🥕Improved the issue where occasionally crash errors occurred when using "Take All" after killing a merchant in multiplayer and interacting with the stall.



🥕Fixed the issue where you could drink the previously consumed potion again after moving to the next location after drinking a potion from the potion pouch -> reconnecting to the game.



🥕 Fixed an issue where unused items were displayed as question marks in the Journal.



Other

🥕The way to unlock hard mode will be changed.

Previous: Unlock through fate engraving after clearing Chapter 2

Changed: Talk to the tree after clearing Chapter 2 and have a conversation with the 'Hard Mode' keyword







