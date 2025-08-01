 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19443027
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

Firstly, we want to thank all of you for the support, feedback, and for playing Dreadzone.
We've got another update for you — this one is focused mostly on fixing issues and improving performance, but also includes a few new additions and gameplay tweaks!

We're also excited to let you know that a map expansion is currently in the works, featuring new POIs, missions, items, and more. We’ll be sharing sneak peeks next week, so stay tuned!

We’re reading your feedback carefully and doing our best to fit in as much as possible. If something you’ve suggested hasn’t been added yet, don’t worry — it may be part of an upcoming update!

🔧 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed issue with turrets not dropping items when destroyed

  • Fixed minor UI bugs

  • Fixed multiplayer networking issues

  • Fixed minor performance bugs

  • Optimized projectile performance and replication networking

  • Optimized zombie performance and replication networking

  • Optimized corpses performance and replication networking

⚙️ System Changes & Balancing:

  • Balancing tweaks to building durability

  • Balancing tweaks to consumable stats

  • Balancing tweaks to animal stats

  • Lowered overall health of raccoons and foxes

  • AI improvements and behavior updates

  • Small animals now have a new random behavior that makes them less afraid of players

🐺 New Content & Additions:

  • Added a new wolf variant: Black Wolf

  • You can now fill empty canteens with water directly from inventory by clicking them

  • Introduced a new Survivor NPC Boss type: Heavy Survivor, found in specific POIs

  • Added a new random world event (WIP):
    Helicopter PatrolYou can shoot it down!

For now, we wish all of you a great, chill, and happy weekend.
This is just another step on a long journey filled with many more updates to come — so keep the feedback coming and thank you so much for being part of this.

As always, happy gaming!
The Dreadzone Team

