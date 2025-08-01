 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19442921 Edited 1 August 2025 – 13:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, we just released a hotfix, v1.07.1145.1


This hotfix fixes some minor issues and re-balances some of the gameplay on the Uprising DLC only (not main game).

Additions to the Uprising DLC

• Time intervals between autosaves were reduced from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

• Enemy "spawn guards" respawn was removed from all sectors due to player feedback. Spawn guards will still be presented but not in first battles on Sectors: 2,3,5,6,7.

• Balance tweaks on Sector 2,3,4,5,6,7.

• Minor localizations tweaks.

• Minor UI tweaks.

• More UI scaling fixes for 16:10, 4:3, 5:4 resolutions.

• Minor bug fixes in missions scripts for Sector 13 and Sector 14.

• English subtitles added for DLC intros and outros.

A reminder - QUICK SAVE AVAILABLE SINCE DLC RELEASE

You can enable Quick Saves (F5–F9) by selecting the Custom difficulty setting.

However, for the best experience, we recommend playing on the standard difficulty levels — Normal, Medium, Hard, or Realistic — where Quick Saves are disabled.

The campaign is carefully balanced with the intention that manual saving is not available during missions. (Don’t worry — automatic saves occur at least every 10 minutes.)

Don’t be afraid to take losses. Sometimes it’s better to skip a day, regroup, and build up resources to repair or improve your army. Study your units, learn the enemy’s capabilities, and check the skull icons beneath each sector to gauge their strength before committing to an attack.

And remember: retreat is always an option. Every enemy loss weakens their sector — even if you don’t win the battle.

Good luck out there, fighter. Humanity’s counting on you.

