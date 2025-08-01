 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19442903 Edited 1 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone :)

Small fix I'm trying on the experimental branch for Windows, might address some people's issues with "frozen chunks", "broken drills", "broken furnaces" or otherwise machines just... doing nothing.

Changed depots in experimental branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 3192011
