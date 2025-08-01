Thanks for Your Support!



Big thanks to everyone for playing, reporting bugs, sharing ideas, and helping shape Trench Tales. Every bit of feedback helps — especially during Early Access.





🎮 Controller Support is still a work in progress. If you’re playing with a controller, please feel free to share your experience in the Steam Community thread — I’m actively reading and improving things based on your input.





📸 Try Free Camera Mode!

A new feature kicks in if you go idle for 5 seconds — the game will switch to free camera mode, so you can get a better look at your character.

If you snap a cool shot, share it! Who knows — just like before, your screenshot might even end up as an in-game billboard or poster in a future update.





Thanks again for being part of this world — more to come soon!



Buid Update:

- Restored dynamic mud visuals

- New footstep SFX added

- Weapon damage rebalancing

- General damage rebalancing

- New animations for melee

- New model created for mortar

- Level artwork updates

- New complex destructible objects

- New ambient sound volumes added

- New enemy hit reaction and death SFX

- Updated mission involving Kriegsjäger enemy

- Knockdown chances for enemies reworked

- Fixed issue where enemy heart attack bug would reappear

- Heal option now only appears if the relevant skill is charged

- Fixed melee input delay after critical hit

- Reduced excessive impulse on sticky grenade after impact

- Minor fixes and changes