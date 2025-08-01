Thanks for Your Support!
Big thanks to everyone for playing, reporting bugs, sharing ideas, and helping shape Trench Tales. Every bit of feedback helps — especially during Early Access.
🎮 Controller Support is still a work in progress. If you’re playing with a controller, please feel free to share your experience in the Steam Community thread — I’m actively reading and improving things based on your input.
📸 Try Free Camera Mode!
A new feature kicks in if you go idle for 5 seconds — the game will switch to free camera mode, so you can get a better look at your character.
If you snap a cool shot, share it! Who knows — just like before, your screenshot might even end up as an in-game billboard or poster in a future update.
Thanks again for being part of this world — more to come soon!
Buid Update:
- Restored dynamic mud visuals
- New footstep SFX added
- Weapon damage rebalancing
- General damage rebalancing
- New animations for melee
- New model created for mortar
- Level artwork updates
- New complex destructible objects
- New ambient sound volumes added
- New enemy hit reaction and death SFX
- Updated mission involving Kriegsjäger enemy
- Knockdown chances for enemies reworked
- Fixed issue where enemy heart attack bug would reappear
- Heal option now only appears if the relevant skill is charged
- Fixed melee input delay after critical hit
- Reduced excessive impulse on sticky grenade after impact
- Minor fixes and changes
Changed files in this update