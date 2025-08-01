 Skip to content
1 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for Your Support!

Big thanks to everyone for playing, reporting bugs, sharing ideas, and helping shape Trench Tales. Every bit of feedback helps — especially during Early Access.



🎮 Controller Support is still a work in progress. If you’re playing with a controller, please feel free to share your experience in the Steam Community thread — I’m actively reading and improving things based on your input.



📸 Try Free Camera Mode!
A new feature kicks in if you go idle for 5 seconds — the game will switch to free camera mode, so you can get a better look at your character.
If you snap a cool shot, share it! Who knows — just like before, your screenshot might even end up as an in-game billboard or poster in a future update.



Thanks again for being part of this world — more to come soon!

Buid Update:
- Restored dynamic mud visuals
- New footstep SFX added
- Weapon damage rebalancing
- General damage rebalancing
- New animations for melee
- New model created for mortar
- Level artwork updates
- New complex destructible objects
- New ambient sound volumes added
- New enemy hit reaction and death SFX
- Updated mission involving Kriegsjäger enemy
- Knockdown chances for enemies reworked
- Fixed issue where enemy heart attack bug would reappear
- Heal option now only appears if the relevant skill is charged
- Fixed melee input delay after critical hit
- Reduced excessive impulse on sticky grenade after impact
- Minor fixes and changes

