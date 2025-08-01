Hello, Ranchers! 😀🧑🏻‍🌾🐮

It’s been a month since the game launched in Early Access, and we’re thrilled with how far we’ve come. Over the past few weeks, you’ve shared a number of helpful suggestions and reports.

Here are some of the key points we heard from you:

Employees feel less effective at higher levels, struggling to keep up with the growing workload.

High-level players want to reduce repetitive micromanagement by automating tasks.

Some players would like to play in a more casual, relaxing way.

Based on your feedback, we’ve added several new features and improvements to better support your needs. We're continuing to improve iteratively and incrementally, delivering meaningful updates step by step 😀

1. New Employee Skills

Two new skills are now available for employees:

Planter : Plants crops and animals in available planter box and animal pen

Nutrient Worker: Applies nutrients to planter box and animal pen

These skills reduce manual effort and are ideal for players who prefer a more efficient and hands-off workflow.

2. Planter Box, Animal Pen, & Bird Cage Employee Settings

To ensure that the crops and livestock placed by employees are exactly as you intended, make sure to use the Employee Settings menu. Employee Settings allow you to assign specific focus commodities to individual planter boxes, animal pens, and bird cages. This gives you more control over who is responsible for each area of the farm.

3. Hard Work Impact

The Hardwork attribute now has a greater impact by increasing employee movement speed, including the ability to run. Employees will start running once their Hardwork stat reaches a certain threshold. This helps them complete tasks more effectively and speeds up your entire production loop.

4. Difficulty Options in Playstyle Settings

You can now choose between Easy and Normal difficulty modes to better match your preferred playstyle. Normal Mode is the default setting and provides the intended game balance and progression pace. Easy Mode is perfect for casual players who want to enjoy the game with less pressure.

Easy Mode contains the following adjustments:

Reduced costs for animal pens, kiosks, planter boxes, bird cages, and store expansions

Store and stall expansions can be purchased with either money or diamonds .

Double XP gain for faster level progression

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Fixed issue where the game failed to load if the save file was corrupt

Fixed duplicate planting when deploying seeds simultaneously with employee action

Thank you for playing and supporting the game. Your feedback continues to shape every improvement we make. We hope these updates bring more flexibility, smoother workflows, and a more enjoyable experience to your farm.

As always, if you enjoy the game we’d be grateful if you leaving a review, and don’t hesitate to leave your thoughts or suggestions in the Discussions section.

Happy playing! 😀🐄🐓