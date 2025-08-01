 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19442525 Edited 1 August 2025 – 10:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
No longer jumping over a blue void, should help with vertigo issues! The pathway has also been adjusted massively to not be an upwards spiral too, if there's any issues, let me know!

In the 3d minigames, if needed, you can hit ESC at any time to instantly go to the menu

In the 3d minigames, you'll zoom in as a neat little initial effect... a prelude to cutscenes, eventually, as those'll take a bit longer to do for all that need them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2371681
