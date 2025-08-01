No longer jumping over a blue void, should help with vertigo issues! The pathway has also been adjusted massively to not be an upwards spiral too, if there's any issues, let me know!



In the 3d minigames, if needed, you can hit ESC at any time to instantly go to the menu



In the 3d minigames, you'll zoom in as a neat little initial effect... a prelude to cutscenes, eventually, as those'll take a bit longer to do for all that need them.