5 August 2025 Build 19442446 Edited 5 August 2025 – 09:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The maintenance is expected to take around 3 hours. We’ll keep you informed if there are any changes to the timeline.

We apologize for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

You can take a look at our changelog (will be updated at 11am UTC on Aug 5th): https://steelhunters.com/en/news/787-changelog-v045

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

