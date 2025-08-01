Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Summary:

Happy Daku Day ! It's a bit late for that even in the US, but it's still July 31st here as I type this. We've had a low-key public presence following the launch of Act 1 and subsequent bug fixes, but we're working on bringing more people aboard to help with operations, so perhaps next year will bring proper Daku fanfare!

For the time being, we have a new build for you all with two new animations by our Creative Director and Chief Animator, Red! We hope you enjoy 'em~

Build changelog:

Here are the changes made since the last release (v1.03.002)...

New features:

Returning NPC: Bryce! You can find him outside Cas's House! He has a new animation! (Steam Achievement Note: Bryce does not count towards any of the existing achievements.)

Joe's Swooned Fap animation has been remade!

Android & touch-specific: Gallery camera controls Zoom In/Out and Pan now work as touch controls! They also work with a mouse if you are playing with a mouse and keyboard. Make sure to tap on the icon, not the text; the tappable area is tight, but we'll look to improve this in the future.



Improvements & bug fixes:

Fix: Conversation with Bates displays the wrong speaker name T#203 .

Fix: Game crash in Gallery when playing certain Bax animations in sequence loop mode T#212 .

Fix: Potential null reference exception when Bax is Awakened.

And even more fixes that are too trivial to list!

Known issues:

Skip Cutscene Prompt Text Glitch T#213 (a fix is already prepared for the next version).

There are a couple reports of issues with the HUD during the Bates battle. We're still collating data about these issues, but we'll try to have them fixed in the next version.

All Known Issues

Other notes: