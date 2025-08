New Out of bounds fixes (If you decide to go crazy with the ragdoll physics you wont be flying forever)



Added new music to the game, to snazz it up a lil bit 🎶



Removed some maps and updated a little



Unlimited Timer, you can now play up to an HOUR on the maps ⏲️



It's been a while, huh? Well I'm back with some new fixes and improvements for the game.Small, but something to sink your teeth in to:Bless you,Goobster.