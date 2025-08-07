Hello builders!
The 3.0 update is now live with 2 new trucks plus fixes for FPS drops, AI crashes, camera sensitivity tweaks, and mirrors auto-enable only on Ultra.
PATCH NOTES
🚛 New Content
Added: 2 new vehicles
- Voron 3327 Cargo Crane Truck
- Alces C400 Cargo Truck.
🛠️ General Fixes
- Adjusted reduced camera rotation sensitivity while driving with steering wheel/gamepad.
- Fixed frequent FPS drops (ongoing optimization for edge cases).
- Fixed sand spontaneously spills out during movement Baikal 65-206.
- Fixed frequent crash when opening failed AI routes.
- Fixed added missing horn sound to Wayfarer ST7050 Semi Truck.
- Fixed preview image for Nota in Shop corrected.
- Fixed Fanatec steering wheels presets selection no longer causes missing type values.
- Fixed resolved issue preventing Logitech G29 wheel from working with Logitech preset.
- Fixed mirrors no longer auto-enable in High graphics preset (now only auto-enable on Ultra as intended).
Changed files in this update