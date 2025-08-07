 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Stormgate
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19442365 Edited 7 August 2025 – 10:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello builders!

The 3.0 update is now live with 2 new trucks plus fixes for FPS drops, AI crashes, camera sensitivity tweaks, and mirrors auto-enable only on Ultra.

PATCH NOTES

🚛 New Content 

Added: 2 new vehicles

- Voron 3327 Cargo Crane Truck

- Alces C400 Cargo Truck.

 🛠️ General Fixes

- Adjusted reduced camera rotation sensitivity while driving with steering wheel/gamepad.

- Fixed frequent FPS drops (ongoing optimization for edge cases).

- Fixed sand spontaneously spills out during movement Baikal 65-206.

- Fixed frequent crash when opening failed AI routes.

- Fixed added missing horn sound to Wayfarer ST7050 Semi Truck.

- Fixed preview image for Nota in Shop corrected.

- Fixed Fanatec steering wheels presets selection no longer causes missing type values.

- Fixed resolved issue preventing Logitech G29 wheel from working with Logitech preset.

- Fixed mirrors no longer auto-enable in High graphics preset (now only auto-enable on Ultra as intended).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2104891
  • Loading history…
DLC 3510890 Depot 3510890
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link