Hello builders!

The 3.0 update is now live with 2 new trucks plus fixes for FPS drops, AI crashes, camera sensitivity tweaks, and mirrors auto-enable only on Ultra.

PATCH NOTES

🚛 New Content

Added: 2 new vehicles

- Voron 3327 Cargo Crane Truck

- Alces C400 Cargo Truck.

🛠️ General Fixes

- Adjusted reduced camera rotation sensitivity while driving with steering wheel/gamepad.

- Fixed frequent FPS drops (ongoing optimization for edge cases).

- Fixed sand spontaneously spills out during movement Baikal 65-206.

- Fixed frequent crash when opening failed AI routes.

- Fixed added missing horn sound to Wayfarer ST7050 Semi Truck.

- Fixed preview image for Nota in Shop corrected.

- Fixed Fanatec steering wheels presets selection no longer causes missing type values.

- Fixed resolved issue preventing Logitech G29 wheel from working with Logitech preset.

- Fixed mirrors no longer auto-enable in High graphics preset (now only auto-enable on Ultra as intended).