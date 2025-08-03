Hi everyone,
It's been a week since Primal Planet launched, and I’ve been hard at work addressing as many bugs and issues as possible. I’ve been reading through all of your feedback and suggestions. Thank you so much for supporting the game and helping me make it better. I truly appreciate it.
I’m not done yet, but I wanted to push out a patch that tackles the most critical issues first. Here’s what’s been fixed and improved in this update:
FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
🏆 ACHIEVEMENTS
Steam achievements unlock instantly, instead of delayed.
🐈 METTE THE CAT
Fixed an issue where Mette doesn't follow the player and prevent an achievement from unlocking.
🕹 SAVING CUSTOM CONTROLS
Fixed control customization where buttons for "Use Item" and "Browse Items" didn't get saved.
🗺 MISSING MAP ICON
Added a missing portal icon on the map for Palmcrest Cove.
💥 GROUND SLAM
Fixed in issue where the groundslam effect still happens after the move has been interrupted.
🌊 SWIMMING
Fixed an issue where you daughter can appear on your back while underwater, even though she shouldn't be there.
💔 HURTING
Fixed in issue where the player can get hurt during certain cutscenes.
⛔ YOU SHALL NOT PASS
Fixed a part where the player could get through where they shouldn't.
💨 SWIM BOOSTERS
Swim Boosters restore your oxygen now.
⚔ MELEE ATTACKS
Fixed an issue where on some devices the player's melee attacks do no damage.
Thanks again for playing, reporting bugs, and sharing your thoughts. I’ve got more updates planned, so stay tuned, and keep sending that feedback!
If this patch improved your experience or fixed an issue you had, it would mean a lot if you’d consider updating your review, or leaving one if you haven’t yet. Every bit of support helps, especially as a solo dev!
—Seethingswarm
Developer of Primal Planet
Hi everyone,
