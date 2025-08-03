Hi everyone,



It's been a week since Primal Planet launched, and I’ve been hard at work addressing as many bugs and issues as possible. I’ve been reading through all of your feedback and suggestions. Thank you so much for supporting the game and helping me make it better. I truly appreciate it.



I’m not done yet, but I wanted to push out a patch that tackles the most critical issues first. Here’s what’s been fixed and improved in this update:





FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS



🏆 ACHIEVEMENTS

Steam achievements unlock instantly, instead of delayed.



🐈 METTE THE CAT

Fixed an issue where Mette doesn't follow the player and prevent an achievement from unlocking.



🕹 SAVING CUSTOM CONTROLS

Fixed control customization where buttons for "Use Item" and "Browse Items" didn't get saved.



🗺 MISSING MAP ICON

Added a missing portal icon on the map for Palmcrest Cove.



💥 GROUND SLAM

Fixed in issue where the groundslam effect still happens after the move has been interrupted.



🌊 SWIMMING

Fixed an issue where you daughter can appear on your back while underwater, even though she shouldn't be there.



💔 HURTING

Fixed in issue where the player can get hurt during certain cutscenes.



⛔ YOU SHALL NOT PASS

Fixed a part where the player could get through where they shouldn't.



💨 SWIM BOOSTERS

Swim Boosters restore your oxygen now.



⚔ MELEE ATTACKS

Fixed an issue where on some devices the player's melee attacks do no damage.





Thanks again for playing, reporting bugs, and sharing your thoughts. I’ve got more updates planned, so stay tuned, and keep sending that feedback!



If this patch improved your experience or fixed an issue you had, it would mean a lot if you’d consider updating your review, or leaving one if you haven’t yet. Every bit of support helps, especially as a solo dev!



—Seethingswarm

Developer of Primal Planet

