Fixes several bugs with UI (still others to go)



Balance correction on Military Ships (can now produce ships with no raw material but at a way slower rate), Popular Education cost scale less aggressively, Sales tax bring less income



Small nerf of late game army techs (you don't scale up as aggressive anymore)



Sales tax no longer gives Political Power



Slave Emancipation now requires 50 or higher Philosophy and not the reverse



Small localization fixes



Small AI rules fix



We are still heavily debugging the game, we ask everyone to be patient with the bug fixing, it is underway.