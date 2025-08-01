- Fixes several bugs with UI (still others to go)
- Balance correction on Military Ships (can now produce ships with no raw material but at a way slower rate), Popular Education cost scale less aggressively, Sales tax bring less income
- Small nerf of late game army techs (you don't scale up as aggressive anymore)
- Sales tax no longer gives Political Power
- Slave Emancipation now requires 50 or higher Philosophy and not the reverse
- Small localization fixes
- Small AI rules fix
We are still heavily debugging the game, we ask everyone to be patient with the bug fixing, it is underway.
Changed files in this update