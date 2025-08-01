 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19442158 Edited 1 August 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixes several bugs with UI (still others to go)
  • Balance correction on Military Ships (can now produce ships with no raw material but at a way slower rate), Popular Education cost scale less aggressively, Sales tax bring less income
  • Small nerf of late game army techs (you don't scale up as aggressive anymore)
  • Sales tax no longer gives Political Power
  • Slave Emancipation now requires 50 or higher Philosophy and not the reverse
  • Small localization fixes
  • Small AI rules fix

We are still heavily debugging the game, we ask everyone to be patient with the bug fixing, it is underway.

