Hello Miners! ⚒️



We’ve just overhauled the Vehicle Switching System – and it’s a game-changer for how you dig, drive, and dominate the claim.

No more guessing. No more clicking through random machines.

Now you’re in control.

What’s new in 1.9.2? 😎

➡️ Pick your ride – when you want

Forget cycling through every vehicle. Now you choose exactly which machine to hop into – fast and easy.





📋 Reorder your lineup

Got a favorite setup? Put your most-used vehicles at the top of the list and dig with max efficiency.

📏 Know the distance before you move

Every machine now shows how far it is from you – plus a handy direction marker so you always know where to head next.





Do you know where else this feature will be available?

In Gold Mining Simulator 2, obviously!

Fuel up and test it out – and as always, let us know what you think!

See you in the dirt 👷‍♂️💰

📲 Follow us for more updates:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@code_horizon_games

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldminingsimulator/

X (ex-Twitter): @GoldRushTheGame

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/goldminingsimulator

YouTube:

Check our other games 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/GoldMining/