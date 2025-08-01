Greetings and welcome to another year of Pox Nora!

It's been 19 years since the launch and so we decided that a fitting update would be to spruce up the client a bit. Read on for more information about major changes to the client. As always, we appreciate your continued passion for this game and look forward to the big two-oh next year!

-Slugbait et al

Client

New Main Menu

The Pox Nora main menu has undergone a major refresh. It now shows a rotating number of pieces of artwork and has space for new options.

The client can now show news from the server including links to the website or other sites.

The marketplace is no longer linked from all pages but is instead listed as a first order menu option (although it is still available as a button while in the Rune Manager).

Moved Custom Games above Training so that all instances of playing the game are grouped

New Game Client Knowledgebase

Introducing the Pox Nora knowledgebase. This includes general information about the game, information about how to build decks, and reference information.

This is a living piece of functionality and will grow over time.

Please provide any feedback or ideas for what you'd like to see in the knowledgebase.

UI Improvements

Updated the profile information so that it shows in a new box in the upper right corner of the screen rather than on a sidebar that was visible on all pages.

Added buttons in the lower right corner for menu/view rune and help on the in-game ui when a controller is not connected and being used (this is equivalent to pressing ESC or clicking on the rune portrait)

Fixed an issue with chat and the combat log that could make text that spanned multiple lines incorrectly break immediately after the ">" symbol either for the combat log line or after the player's name in chat

Re-added the loading tips, lore, and jokes from days of yore on the game loading screen. Please note that you won't be able to read them because the game loads too fast. Also, some of them probably reference things that are probably incorrect. Enjoy!

Added a new unit condition icon for the condition Sundered.

Rune Manager

Unowned runes now display their correct cost in the rune collection list

Did a slight polish pass on the collection area, which is now slightly bigger and should correctly show 5 runes per row on additional resolutions

There is now a button for switching avatar for split faction decks rather than having to somehow know to right click on the avatar portrait

Fixed an issue where viewing rune details of a rune in your deck would visually replace one of the runes in the current row of the collection with that rune

Art & Sound

Added hundreds more high-resolution versions of rune art

Added new sounds for Haste, Stall, and Mischief (once again, thanks SAForg)

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue that made all runes have the foil graphic effect when opening packs in the game client marketplace

Maps

The map rotation for ranked games has been updated and rarities are now explained in what we hope is a more clear way. Maps now have rarities and those rarities represent their weight in the map pool, with Common having a higher probability of being picked than Limited.

The current map rotation is:

Ruins of Valdac (5 fonts) \[UNCOMMON]

Lava Plains (5 fonts) \[RARE]

K'thir Hill (5 fonts) \[COMMON]

Shattered Peaks (2 fonts) \[UNCOMMON]

K'thir Forest (3 fonts) \[UNCOMMON]

Nora Glades (5 fonts) \[COMMON]

Tundra Lake (2 fonts) \[UNCOMMON]

Snarling Tangle (5 fonts) \[UNCOMMON]

Axilium (3 font) \[RARE]

Darkmarsh (5 fonts) \[COMMON]

K'thir Hill (4 fonts) \[UNCOMMON]

Forsaken Waste (5 font) \[EXOTIC]

Sundered Lands (2 font) \[UNCOMMON]

The map rotation is subject to change. Any further changes will be posted on the Pox Nora website.

Balance Changes

The list of balance changes can be found on the Pox Nora website.