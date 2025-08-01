Hi everyone,

I’ve heard your feedback — truly.

And you’re right: I should have handled things differently.

To prevent Steam’s algorithm from burying First Session — because Steam only highlights games that generate sales — I had considered making the game paid.

But that would have erased all your Steam reviews (yes, that’s how it works, I don’t make the rules).

So instead, I opted for a paid DLC, which I called the “Remaster.”

However, part of that Remaster’s content had originally been included in the free version — which made it feel like I was charging you for something you already had.

And that’s not OK.

I thought about a solution. I apologize for not acting sooner, but as I explained earlier this year, the last 24 months have been truly chaotic:



What changes today:

All the base content has been restored in the free version.

The related achievements are once again available to everyone.

The DLC has become a Collector Edition, fully optional.

The Collector Edition includes everything from the Remaster, plus an integrated media player with exclusive content for fans and supporters:

🎖 One and only exclusive Collector achievement

🎵 The full soundtrack

📜 The original English script

🎬 The very first teaser, now restored

🎥 A developer’s Let’s Play (English, no subtitles)

🎥 My segment at Games Made in France (French, no subtitles)

🎙 Raw voice recordings for Nora, performed by Joy Hayward

And maybe a bit of nostalgia along the way…

By purchasing the Collector Edition, you directly support my work and make the next steps possible.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to give me feedback — kind or harsh, I’ve read it all!

And most importantly, thank you for playing.

Maxime – Lappi Soft