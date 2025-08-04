 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19441963
What’s New

  • A “Hide Mask” option has been added to the Billboard controls, allowing you to remove the cut corners and have a full rectangular image.

  • New console commands have been added for more control over video recording output. Both these commands have only been partially tested and are considered Experimental features that may produce unexpected results. ⚠️

    • setting-videorecording-offline command has been added to the console to enable “Offline Rendering” to achieve smoother video recording at the expense of causing gameplay stutter while recording.

    • setting-videorecording-fps allows you to change the recording framerate (e.g. 60fps).

    • setting-videorecording-mbps allows you to set an average and maximum Mbps bitrate for video recording to produce higher quality recordings at the expense of file size.

    • setting-videorecording-interval allows you to set the keyframe interval for recording to produce higher quality videos in some scenarios.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Lens Dirt style was not saved with photo mode settings

  • Fixed a visual UI error where some elements were cut off

  • Fixed a UI scrolling issue with the Mod list

  • Fixed a bug where Roads and other splined props could have their heights adjusted beyond their set limits.



Changed files in this update

Depot 2379911
  • Loading history…
