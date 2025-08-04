New console commands have been added for more control over video recording output. Both these commands have only been partially tested and are considered Experimental features that may produce unexpected results. ⚠️

setting-videorecording-offline command has been added to the console to enable “Offline Rendering” to achieve smoother video recording at the expense of causing gameplay stutter while recording.

setting-videorecording-fps allows you to change the recording framerate (e.g. 60fps).

setting-videorecording-mbps allows you to set an average and maximum Mbps bitrate for video recording to produce higher quality recordings at the expense of file size.