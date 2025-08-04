What’s New
A “Hide Mask” option has been added to the Billboard controls, allowing you to remove the cut corners and have a full rectangular image.
New console commands have been added for more control over video recording output. Both these commands have only been partially tested and are considered Experimental features that may produce unexpected results. ⚠️
setting-videorecording-offline command has been added to the console to enable “Offline Rendering” to achieve smoother video recording at the expense of causing gameplay stutter while recording.
setting-videorecording-fps allows you to change the recording framerate (e.g. 60fps).
setting-videorecording-mbps allows you to set an average and maximum Mbps bitrate for video recording to produce higher quality recordings at the expense of file size.
setting-videorecording-interval allows you to set the keyframe interval for recording to produce higher quality videos in some scenarios.
Bug fixes
Fixed a bug where Lens Dirt style was not saved with photo mode settings
Fixed a visual UI error where some elements were cut off
Fixed a UI scrolling issue with the Mod list
Fixed a bug where Roads and other splined props could have their heights adjusted beyond their set limits.
Changed files in this update