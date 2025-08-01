 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19441900 Edited 1 August 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📢 Update: Small Fixes + Community Hub!
Hey everyone!

A small update has been released with a few improvements and fixes:

💬 Discord Server Now Live
・I've launched the official Playnese Discord server!
・You can find this Link on the Steam Page or in the game's Main Menu.
・If you find any Bugs, please share so I can work on them first.
Come chat, give feedback, or share your Japanese learning journey!

🛠️ Quiz UI Bug Fix
・Right-clicking during classroom quizzes used to select and submit an answer.
・This has now been fixed, right-click will now properly exit the study menu, as intended.

✅ Main Menu Trailer Updated
The YouTube button on the main menu now links to the latest game trailer!

Thanks for playing and learning with Playnese! 🎌
Please keep sending in your suggestions :)

More updates are on the way!
Light

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link