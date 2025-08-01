📢 Update: Small Fixes + Community Hub!

Hey everyone!



A small update has been released with a few improvements and fixes:



💬 Discord Server Now Live

・I've launched the official Playnese Discord server!

・You can find this Link on the Steam Page or in the game's Main Menu.

・If you find any Bugs, please share so I can work on them first.

Come chat, give feedback, or share your Japanese learning journey!



🛠️ Quiz UI Bug Fix

・Right-clicking during classroom quizzes used to select and submit an answer.

・This has now been fixed, right-click will now properly exit the study menu, as intended.



✅ Main Menu Trailer Updated

The YouTube button on the main menu now links to the latest game trailer!



Thanks for playing and learning with Playnese! 🎌

Please keep sending in your suggestions :)



More updates are on the way!

Light