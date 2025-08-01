- Button config re-work to not need a mouse
Remove almost all whiff cancels. Only special cases remain (Sin AZ all normals, Leznever fireball to Fly, Dontay normals into Unique, AZ 6H cancels, etc.)
Restrict Unique cancels until after first active frame for most EX of the EX moves (e.g. AZ+Sin j896EX, Bonso j236EX, Dontay 624EX + 623EX,). Arisette 214EX can still whiff cancel to roll.
- Set the 2nd buffered input to have the same duration as the first input (previously, it was higher for easier chaining combos, but it has side effect of easier to whiff normals after an attack)
- If new input is same input in the buffer, just set the timer of that buffered input (instead of adding a new input in the buffer)
- Some edits to Arisette and AZ combos
- More failure messages (144 from 82)
- Fix crash that happens in online rollback (or GGPO sync test 100% of the time when the round starts). The cause was the projectile rendering issue from a few builds ago. The fix here is to only do the projectile initialization once per game, but now delayed until when the Fight phase starts.
- Remove mouse on all screens (except debug connections)
- Add "Disconnected!" to character portrait in fight UI
- Fix issue where Fight music and character select music were not properly playing and stopping during online rollbacks sometimes.
- Add debug buttons for leaderboard and ranked in Options
- Add even faster scroll amounts
