Starting from this version, Worker Zundamons now eat meals and drink waters. Additionally, a new high-difficulty post-clear content called "Trials" has been added.
【New Features & System Changes】
- Official implementation of the "Trials" feature (You can select trials from the New Game settings screen after clearing the game. Selecting a higher-level trial will automatically apply all lower-level trials as well. Trial 10 is the highest difficulty).
- Added "No regular raids" option to raid frequency settings in New Game options.
- Added "Peaceful" option to difficulty settings in New Game options.
- Implemented a feature where workers consume food and water (to maintain gameplay even in peaceful mode).
- Implemented the ability to freely change workers’ jobs.
- Changed all worker spawns to occur only from the main base.
- Increased the performance of food and water production facilities to compensate for the fact that workers now consume food. Also increased the initial supplies of water and food.
- Modified food production facilities to produce food every cycle, instead of only when the growth rate reaches 100%.
- Adjusted regular raid difficulty scaling across all difficulty levels in response to the new worker consumption system.
- Added new dialogue lines for the appearance of battering rams.
- Slightly reduced the movement speed of battering rams, slightly increased their HP, and decreased their attack speed.
- In Endless Battle mode, from wave 50 onward, the number of enemies spawning per second will gradually increase (to reduce processing load, enemies appear gradually, but their spawn rate has now been increased. This increases enemy density and raises the difficulty).
- The job settings screen now always displays the number of tasks under each job title.
- Reduced processing load for pathfinding and unit rendering.
- Adjusted projectile lines from gap walls to start slightly in front of the wall for better line-of-sight.
- Added an option to keep regular raids active even after game completion.
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where buildings sometimes received more items than necessary when transporting them.
- Fixed an issue in ver0.501 where time progressed abnormally fast.
- Fixed an issue in ver0.5022 where changing a worker’s job could cause an excessive increase in worker numbers.
- Fixed an issue in ver0.5023 where no challenges occurred when “No regular raids” was selected.
- Fixed an issue where certain mountains or lakes had missing survey data from the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, resulting in unnatural terrain generation. The missing data is now supplemented with alternative data to generate more natural terrain.
Changed files in this update