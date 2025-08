Another quick fix. This time mainly for tooltips that got messed up by the GUI rework.

BUG FIXES:

Fixed positioning of unit tooltips vs the unit's portrait.

Portrait tooltips can no longer end up partially off screen.

Disabled some debug functions that were left on by mistake.

Attempted fix for a rare crash with the Failures encounter.

Dev note: The crash fix was done blind, and I'm pretty sure it's not 100% done. Let me know if it happens again.