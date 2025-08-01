 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19441506 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Demonic Mahjong is bringing you a brand-new version update! This time, we've added a 48-point major pattern display animation, extended it to 2 seconds, added multilingual support, enabled free reset for Talents, and optimized various game experiences!

Here are the detailed items of this update:

New Content

  1. Added 48-point major pattern display animation

  2. Extended major pattern display animation to 2s

  3. Optimized multilingual adaptation

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed the issue where the Moon Box would randomly select the same boss

  2. Fixed network error reporting issues

  3. Fixed the issue where the height of the difficulty description bottom frame was not adapted

  4. Fixed the issue where after defeating a boss, it would return to the store without settlement

  5. Fixed the issue where the figurine rescue station would get stuck when there were no eggs

  6. Fixed the issue where the backpack was not updated in real-time

  7. Fixed the issue where the collection count exceeded 100%

  8. Fixed the issue where Pure Quadruple Pung did not calculate character tiles

  9. Fixed the issue where the Crescent Plate would still trigger when there was a Moon Monkey

  10. Fixed the issue where the Diting character had no tiles left after using the level 3 skill

  11. Fixed the issue where you could keep changing tiles after a kong, causing a freeze

  12. Fixed the issue where Sky Dog could make the Hu Slot negative and then cause a freeze

  13. Fixed the issue where no Tributes were given after Ruby Bull was triggered and sealed

  14. Fixed the issue where White Wolf could keep farming money, and skills could be used continuously without reducing soul power

  15. Fixed the issue where the Wen Yao effect could still be triggered after the Shanshan skill reached the 12-tile limit

Optimization Content

  1. Modified boss estimated scores

  2. Changed Talent to free reset

  3. Reduced the achievement values unlocked by King Yama

  4. In the game, added shortcut key descriptions on the right side of Menu - Settings

  5. Adjusted the position of the ready indicator

  6. Added tile score effects

  7. Adjusted the active skill values of Coina (level 1 changed to place 2 edible tiles; levels 2 and 3 changed to place 3 edible tiles)

  8. Adjusted the point count of Four Shifted Chows (48→64)

  9. Adjusted the point count of Olden: Pi (88→128)

  10. Adjusted the point count of Olden: Dragon 5 Honors (24→32)

  11. Modified the effect of Longevity Lock; selling Longevity Lock at the pawnshop will no longer reduce life (Life and life limit + 1 → When picked up, life and life limit + 1)

  12. Modified the effect of Green Snake (originally ineffective on 1 bamboo, now 1 bamboo will become 2 bamboo)

  13. Adjusted King Yama's values (initial number of Hu Slots - 4; Retribution-related buffs originally Hu Slots + 4 → +3)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link