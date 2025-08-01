Hello everyone! Demonic Mahjong is bringing you a brand-new version update! This time, we've added a 48-point major pattern display animation, extended it to 2 seconds, added multilingual support, enabled free reset for Talents, and optimized various game experiences!
Here are the detailed items of this update:
New Content
Added 48-point major pattern display animation
Extended major pattern display animation to 2s
Optimized multilingual adaptation
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where the Moon Box would randomly select the same boss
Fixed network error reporting issues
Fixed the issue where the height of the difficulty description bottom frame was not adapted
Fixed the issue where after defeating a boss, it would return to the store without settlement
Fixed the issue where the figurine rescue station would get stuck when there were no eggs
Fixed the issue where the backpack was not updated in real-time
Fixed the issue where the collection count exceeded 100%
Fixed the issue where Pure Quadruple Pung did not calculate character tiles
Fixed the issue where the Crescent Plate would still trigger when there was a Moon Monkey
Fixed the issue where the Diting character had no tiles left after using the level 3 skill
Fixed the issue where you could keep changing tiles after a kong, causing a freeze
Fixed the issue where Sky Dog could make the Hu Slot negative and then cause a freeze
Fixed the issue where no Tributes were given after Ruby Bull was triggered and sealed
Fixed the issue where White Wolf could keep farming money, and skills could be used continuously without reducing soul power
Fixed the issue where the Wen Yao effect could still be triggered after the Shanshan skill reached the 12-tile limit
Optimization Content
Modified boss estimated scores
Changed Talent to free reset
Reduced the achievement values unlocked by King Yama
In the game, added shortcut key descriptions on the right side of Menu - Settings
Adjusted the position of the ready indicator
Added tile score effects
Adjusted the active skill values of Coina (level 1 changed to place 2 edible tiles; levels 2 and 3 changed to place 3 edible tiles)
Adjusted the point count of Four Shifted Chows (48→64)
Adjusted the point count of Olden: Pi (88→128)
Adjusted the point count of Olden: Dragon 5 Honors (24→32)
Modified the effect of Longevity Lock; selling Longevity Lock at the pawnshop will no longer reduce life (Life and life limit + 1 → When picked up, life and life limit + 1)
Modified the effect of Green Snake (originally ineffective on 1 bamboo, now 1 bamboo will become 2 bamboo)
Adjusted King Yama's values (initial number of Hu Slots - 4; Retribution-related buffs originally Hu Slots + 4 → +3)
Changed files in this update