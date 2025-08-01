Hello everyone! Demonic Mahjong is bringing you a brand-new version update! This time, we've added a 48-point major pattern display animation, extended it to 2 seconds, added multilingual support, enabled free reset for Talents, and optimized various game experiences!

Here are the detailed items of this update:

New Content

Added 48-point major pattern display animation Extended major pattern display animation to 2s Optimized multilingual adaptation

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the Moon Box would randomly select the same boss Fixed network error reporting issues Fixed the issue where the height of the difficulty description bottom frame was not adapted Fixed the issue where after defeating a boss, it would return to the store without settlement Fixed the issue where the figurine rescue station would get stuck when there were no eggs Fixed the issue where the backpack was not updated in real-time Fixed the issue where the collection count exceeded 100% Fixed the issue where Pure Quadruple Pung did not calculate character tiles Fixed the issue where the Crescent Plate would still trigger when there was a Moon Monkey Fixed the issue where the Diting character had no tiles left after using the level 3 skill Fixed the issue where you could keep changing tiles after a kong, causing a freeze Fixed the issue where Sky Dog could make the Hu Slot negative and then cause a freeze Fixed the issue where no Tributes were given after Ruby Bull was triggered and sealed Fixed the issue where White Wolf could keep farming money, and skills could be used continuously without reducing soul power Fixed the issue where the Wen Yao effect could still be triggered after the Shanshan skill reached the 12-tile limit

Optimization Content