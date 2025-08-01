Fixed the FoW on Floor 7(2 floors after the boss). Thanks Beck!
Current known bugs:
-Can't earn weapon unlock currency - acknowledged
-Boss' attack telegraphs doesn't clear properly - working on it
You can track what's going on and bug report @ Discord
(beck posted the bug on discord and i immediately took action. it seems fair to join discord. please join discord...)
Just a small fix, version didn't change
