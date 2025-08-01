This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In addition to various updates both the game and builder this public beta update also brings changes to the UI. The previously used font is back and the design is more compact. Designing the UI is a complex task as the goal is a design that is inviting to aviation interested players, causal players and new players. Feedback is welcome.

Another visual change is the option for different icons for different aircraft types. This can be enabled via the radar settings (aircraft mode 2). Also, the size of the icon is scaled based on real life size however this might have to change slightly as the smallest airplanes are barely visible.

Game

- Improved aircraft movement in queues.

- Stand number added to taxi readbacks.

- Fixed bug with airplane not crossing runway.

- Audio added for over 100 callsigns.

Builder

- Additional airplane model icons added.

- Fixed bug with incorrect icon showing and hiding icon if input set to -1.

- Expanded shape group range to 1 to 199 for ground and 200 to 499 for buildings.

- Fixed bug with line type showing question mark.

Thanks for playing!