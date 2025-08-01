Added support for global position specification in the Generate Object (GenerateObject) action.

The X/Y offset values in the Generate Object action can now be set individually using either direct input or variable references.

In the Database, hovering the mouse now displays the full content as a tooltip.

The default value for Auto Zoom in the ZoomCamera node is now disabled by default.

Added a new option “Paste as Unique” to the right-click menu in the Action/Condition editor.