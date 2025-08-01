Improvements
Added support for global position specification in the Generate Object (GenerateObject) action.
The X/Y offset values in the Generate Object action can now be set individually using either direct input or variable references.
In the Database, hovering the mouse now displays the full content as a tooltip.
The default value for Auto Zoom in the ZoomCamera node is now disabled by default.
Added a new option “Paste as Unique” to the right-click menu in the Action/Condition editor.
The “Object Distance and Facing” (ObjectDistanceAndFacing) condition now lets you choose from:
Nearest Object
Farthest Object
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where custom fonts unintentionally affected UI fonts in AGMaker-specific elements.
Fixed a bug where the maximum value of ImageGauge/SimpleGauge would become zero if not specified via a variable.
Fixed a bug where distance-based conditions for attack detection would sometimes not trigger when stationary.
Fixed a bug where the TileMap paint tool could not paint objects into the object group layer.
Updated several translations.
Changed files in this update