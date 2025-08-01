 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19441398 Edited 1 August 2025 – 08:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added support for global position specification in the Generate Object (GenerateObject) action.

  • The X/Y offset values in the Generate Object action can now be set individually using either direct input or variable references.

  • In the Database, hovering the mouse now displays the full content as a tooltip.

  • The default value for Auto Zoom in the ZoomCamera node is now disabled by default.

  • Added a new option “Paste as Unique” to the right-click menu in the Action/Condition editor.

  • The “Object Distance and Facing” (ObjectDistanceAndFacing) condition now lets you choose from:

    • Nearest Object

    • Farthest Object

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where custom fonts unintentionally affected UI fonts in AGMaker-specific elements.

  • Fixed a bug where the maximum value of ImageGauge/SimpleGauge would become zero if not specified via a variable.

  • Fixed a bug where distance-based conditions for attack detection would sometimes not trigger when stationary.

  • Fixed a bug where the TileMap paint tool could not paint objects into the object group layer.

  • Updated several translations.

