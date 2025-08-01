Foreword



Version 1.21 significantly improves numerous aspects of the experience, implements multiple optimizations for shipyard construction and combat, and adds new parts and preset ships.

New Additions



Added copy/paste functionality for position and rotation in Part Settings.

Added Undo/Redo system reset.

Added 10 new preset ships: Schlachtschiff O, Lion'38, Queen Elizabeth, Colorado, Fargo, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Kronshtadt, Giulio Cesare, Tone.

Added Campaign Updates: Hunting Flagship Alsace; Hunting Flagship Sovetsky Soyuz; Encounter Battleship Temeraire.

Added 36 national/naval flags.

Added one-key extension for runway paths.

(Credit: Winchester)

Adjustment

Adjusted Optimized performance consumption of anti-aircraft guns during target acquisition.

Adjusted Removed magazines for 179mm naval guns with twin or fewer barrels per turret (some guns exempt).

Adjusted accuracy coefficients for some guns based on era and caliber length.

Adjusted range and speed of underwater torpedo tubes.

Adjusted Uniformly reduced dispersion based on gun caliber; dispersion circle for guns over 203mm reduced by an average of 55%.

Adjusted Significantly nerfed anti-ship performance of small-caliber guns (e.g., 57mm/60 Dual-Purpose Gun).

Adjusted Changed the text description for anti-air types to "Optimal range".

Adjusted Reduced bomber and dive bomber X-axis dispersion by 25%; reduced BT-1400 Y-axis dispersion by 25%.

Adjusted Increased fighter strafing width by 30% and range by 10%.

Adjusted Added gun firing arcs to the following preset ships: Alaska, Alsace, Bismarck, Chapayev, Chongqing, Clemson, Colbert, Des Moines, Emanuele Filiberto Duca d'Aosta, Helena, Hiryū, Hood, Indomitable, Iowa, Jauréguiberry, Jean Bart, Louisiana, Mikhail Kutuzov, Missouri'45, Mogami, Nelson, New Orleans, North Carolina, Oktyabrskaya Revolutsiya, Renown, Scharnhorst, Taihō, Vittorio Veneto, Wisconsin'56, Worcester, Yamato'41, Yamato'45, York.

Adjusted Reset the preset ship Sovetsky Soyuz to better match its historical design.

Adjusted Reset the preset ship Brooklyn.

Adjusted Disabled auto-save file generation when returning to the main menu if auto-save is turned off in settings.

Adjusted Increased the upper limit of air defense missile range





(Credit: Reddit SurDutchALot)

Fix



Fixed an error preventing victory when teammates destroyed the target in battle.

Fixed an error preventing saves with names ending in a space from being loaded.

Fixed duplicate kill notifications in battle.

Fixed a bug where the model of the id216 Mitsubishi F1M2 Type 0 Reconnaissance Seaplane had a black edge on its right wing.

Fixed an error where moving target ships in Quick Battle & Multiplayer used main guns to attack.

Fixed incorrect turret coloring when switching views in the Shipyard.

Fixed Added missing English descriptions for N703-N712.

Fixed the issue where aircraft catapults were not displayed in Blueprint Mode.

Fixed model separation errors for turrets with adjusted scale in Gallery.

Fixed an issue where the actual center of a vertex block could be far from its collision box.

Fixed a bug causing bombers to lead targets excessively during auto-aiming.

Replaced the model of the casemate secondary guns on the preset ship West Virginia to match history.

Fixed bugs causing some turrets to float on preset ships Bismarck, Colbert, Dido, Indomitable, Sigsbee, Wisconsin'56, Tashkent due to changes to secondary gun shell hoists.

Fixed a bug where the secondary guns on the preset ship Nelson were not set to auto-fire.

Fixed incorrect flag content on preset ships Bismarck, Scharnhorst, Z-52.

Fixed incorrect armor thickness values on parts of preset ships Le Terrible, Laffey(DD-459), Shimakaze, Tashkent, West Virginia.

Fixed incorrect secondary gun positions and smoke effects on the preset ship Stalingrad.

Part

Added North American A-2 'Savage' Attacker (SC)

Added North American A-2 'Savage' Attacker (HE)

Added North American A-2 'Savage' Attacker (AP)

Added Japanese 120mm/45 10th Year Type (Type B Single Mount)

Added French 380mm/45 Modèle 1935 Three-gun Turret

Added French 380mm/45 Modèle 1935 Two-gun Turret

Added German M42/43 3D Stabilized Director (FuMO 231 Euklid Radar)

Added German 150mm/48 Tbts K C/36 (Tbts L.C/36 Single Mount)

Added German 105mm/65 SK C/33 (Dop L.C/38 Twin Mount)

Added German 350mm/45 SK L45 (Drh.L.C/14K Two-gun Turret)

Added Sweden 152mm/53 Model 1942 (Twin Turret with Rangefinder)

Added Sweden 152mm/53 Model 1942 (Twin Turret)

Reset French 380mm/45 Modèle 1935 Quadruple-gun Turret

Reset Japanese 120mm/45 10th Year Type (Type B Single Mount，Shield)

(Credit: Winchester)