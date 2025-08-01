Increased texture resolution of the courier boxes on floor tiles for a crisper appearance.

Adjusted table mat dimensions to prevent clipping through the tops of shelves due to excessive height.

Enhanced post-processing across the scene and boosted final lightmap sampling quality from 0.25 to 1.

Improved texture resolution on two mech interaction VFX for richer detail.

Complete visual overhaul of the Gen-7 special card packs; the opening actors now use era-specific materials.

Reset all ground‐actor wall properties in the map to their defaults, resolving blocked second-floor walls and client-side render issues in multiplayer.