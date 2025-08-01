Optimizations
Increased texture resolution of the courier boxes on floor tiles for a crisper appearance.
Adjusted table mat dimensions to prevent clipping through the tops of shelves due to excessive height.
Enhanced post-processing across the scene and boosted final lightmap sampling quality from 0.25 to 1.
Improved texture resolution on two mech interaction VFX for richer detail.
Complete visual overhaul of the Gen-7 special card packs; the opening actors now use era-specific materials.
Reset all ground‐actor wall properties in the map to their defaults, resolving blocked second-floor walls and client-side render issues in multiplayer.
Reduced the cost of expanding to the second floor.
Fixes
Pack opening logic: Fixed a bug where if you held a normal pack then acquired a special pack, opening would consume the normal pack and the special pack would disappear.
High shelf coloring: Shelves that previously couldn’t change color now respond correctly.
Localization: Addressed multiple text-display issues in various languages.
Third player shop: Corrected misconfigured properties on the second floor.
Multiplayer save mode: Players joining a room in co-op mode can no longer select a single-player save.
PS5 controller drift: Fixed character drifting when plugging in a PS5 gamepad by increasing the input dead zone.
Warehouse UI: Resolved duplicate entries appearing when clicking on items.
Second-floor access: Fixed the bug where Player 2’s upper-floor expansion would hide the first-floor passage.
Multiplayer player ID: Fixed an issue where Player 3 joining would reset Player 2’s ID to Player 1, and Player 2 exiting would delete Player 1’s items.
Version Release
Packaged and released versions 0.101, 0.102, 0.103, and 0.104, incorporating all of the above optimizations and fixes.
