1. Added a one-click option to dismiss all servants in the manor management panel.

2. When becoming an imperial relative house, there's a chance to receive a new noble title, new fief, or a title promotion.

3. After sending troops to help a vassal prince successfully rebel, there's a chance to gain a title promotion or be granted new land. This probability depends on your relationship with the vassal and the number of troops deployed.

4. Married members of other noble houses can now propose marriage (either marrying into or receiving a member), if the target has available concubine slots.

5. Married royal family members can now also propose marriage (marrying into or receiving a member). The more concubines the target has, the lower the chance of success.

6. Royal concubines who have been widowed can now be proposed to (either to marry or to be married into your house).

7. Added event prompts and interaction options for clan members married into other houses (including the royal family), such as pregnancy, childbirth, relationships with in-laws, life status, punishments, death, etc.

8. During noble title inheritance, there is now a chance of triggering heir dispute events, such as public opposition, fraternal conflict, accusations to the court, slander, or breaking away from the family.

9. Added the ability to provide financial support to the royal family.

10. Farmsteads on the map now display their names.

11. Residences of clan members who are away (serving in office, traveling, studying, on military expedition, or visiting relatives) can now be reassigned at any time without waiting for their return.

12. Disabled ESC key during attacks on noble houses or the royal capital to prevent private soldiers from disappearing.

13. Fixed a bug where books were not returned to the family library when children moved with their parents. (Unreturned books may still exist in older save files.)

14. Fixed an issue in the English version where identity attributes of royal members overflowed the information panel.

15. Fixed a rare bug where some events referenced the wrong characters.

16. Fixed an issue in the English version where fief names were not displayed correctly and only showed "Fief"

The content update for this week is now complete. More exciting additions coming next week! Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm, it means a lot to the development team. We are deeply grateful to all players for accompanying us on this journey as we continue to grow and refine House of Legacy.