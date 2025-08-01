We updated the build to include the original version of the game and now the brand new Spirit Exclusive version - in collaboration with Spirit Halloween! The story has changed and the bosses are now from the Spirit world, along with one cameo appearance from a special guest ;)
The build now features the new Onlaught Edition of the original version which includes three Onslaught levels that will test your 8-bit combat skills!
Haunted: Halloween '86 - Spirit Exclusive
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows HAUNTED: Halloween '86 (The Curse Of Possum Hollow) - NES Game Depot Depot 607492
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update