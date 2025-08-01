 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19441307 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We updated the build to include the original version of the game and now the brand new Spirit Exclusive version - in collaboration with Spirit Halloween! The story has changed and the bosses are now from the Spirit world, along with one cameo appearance from a special guest ;)

The build now features the new Onlaught Edition of the original version which includes three Onslaught levels that will test your 8-bit combat skills!

Changed files in this update

Windows HAUNTED: Halloween '86 (The Curse Of Possum Hollow) - NES Game Depot Depot 607492
